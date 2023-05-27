Video: Alpine Adventures with Ludo May & Kilian Bron

For this first episode of Ludo May's new series "Let's ride", alongside Kilian Bron, we take you on a glacier adventure in the direction of La Jonction in Chamonix in the French Alps. After an ascent of 1600 m of climb mostly in a hike a bike mode, the two friends find themselves at the meeting point of the Bossons and Taconnaz Glaciers in the Mont-Blanc massif. A sumptuous setting for a day of riding on alpine and technical trails that do not scare the two riders.
Some hike a bike sections with incredible views next to glaciers.
Interesting sign at this point.
Peaks for miles.
