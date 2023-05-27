Video: Alpine Adventures with Ludo May & Kilian Bron

May 27, 2023
by Ludo May  

For this first episode of Ludo May's new series "Let's ride", alongside Kilian Bron, we take you on a glacier adventure in the direction of La Jonction in Chamonix in the French Alps. After an ascent of 1600 m of climb mostly in a hike a bike mode, the two friends find themselves at the meeting point of the Bossons and Taconnaz Glaciers in the Mont-Blanc massif. A sumptuous setting for a day of riding on alpine and technical trails that do not scare the two riders.


Some hike a bike sections with incredible views next to glaciers.




Interesting sign at this point.


Peaks for miles.


Follow Ludo May's adventures on:

http://instagram.com/ludo_may
https://www.facebook.com/ludomayy
https://www.tiktok.com/@ludo_may
http://www.ludomay.ch

Posted In:
Videos Kilian Bron Ludo May


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess All of These Tire Treads?
110213 views
First Look: Pivot's New Mach 4SL
53191 views
Review: 2023 Canyon Neuron CF 9
44812 views
Opening Day Survey 2023: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
42962 views
Bike Check & Shop Tour: Lal Bikes' Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre Test Sled
35508 views
Slack Randoms: Full-Face Commuter Helmets, Breaking Frames, XC Parodies & More
32896 views
Manitou Announces All New Mattoc Fork
32758 views
Video: Monster T’s & Singlespeeds | 4 Unique Bikes From Whistler Opening Day
29589 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Wow those are some gorgeous mountains!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.056442
Mobile Version of Website