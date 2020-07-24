Video: Alpine Riding with Anita Gehrig and Lucas Huppert in 'The Galaaxy Game'

With her twin sister Caro being injured, EWS racer Anita Gehrig selects up and coming swiss slopestyle rider Lucas Huppert as her riding partner in a game called The Galaaxy.The trails around Laax is their versatile playground.For level one "Enduro" the players navigate in difficult rocky terrain and further in the playful forest part called Green Valley.Level two asks them to change their tools, big bikes for big fun on the Never End Trail in Laax.Come shred along with us!For the first level, a trail-eating machine is required. Anita opts for her Norco Sight.As you can see in the video Lucas Huppert loves all kind of bikes. But his real superpower is in slopestyle where he established himself in the top ten of the FMB World Tour. With his 7th place at the Crankwork Rotorua, this year and his amazing 8th place finish at Joyride Whistler in 2019 he truly showed his potential. Be assured there is more to come as just this week he finished his apprenticeship and will only now become a full-time pro.Big bikes= big funThe Norco Aurum is the weapon of choice when it comes to fast and furious level two- The Never End Trail in Laax.The area around Laax offers some spectacular riding and scenery.Hmm, a gondola ride on the roof? Is this actually going to happen?The Krete Trail is unforgiving with janky corners and oh so many rocks.Footage from above requires some extra efforts.Since the global pandemic even stopped Hollywood filming we could hire our friends from Dedicam. These guys are pioneers in drone filming from Switzerland and now regulars on big Hollywood productions such as Transformers. Stoked this collaboration came together. Our friendship goes back to our very beginning in biking and downhill racing days. None of us would have thought at that time where our passion would lead us.Thanks to the awesome production crew!Film and edit: Fabian GattlenAssistance: Frederik IlianoAdditional Drone: DedicamPics: Fabian GattlenThanks to our amazing Norco Twins Racing sponsors:Norco Bicycles I La Marzocco I WTB I Leatt I DT Swiss I FOX I Laax I Magura I Uvex I E-Thirteen I Deity I Joe's No Flats I Acros I Camelbak I Garmin I CrankbrothersI Tranzbag I IndianSummer I Elite Training I Zuya