Video: Alpine Riding with Anita Gehrig and Lucas Huppert in 'The Galaaxy Game'

Jul 23, 2020
by Anita Gehrig  

With her twin sister Caro being injured, EWS racer Anita Gehrig selects up and coming swiss slopestyle rider Lucas Huppert as her riding partner in a game called The Galaaxy.
The trails around Laax is their versatile playground.

For level one "Enduro" the players navigate in difficult rocky terrain and further in the playful forest part called Green Valley.
Level two asks them to change their tools, big bikes for big fun on the Never End Trail in Laax.

Come shred along with us!


by Fabian Gattlen


For the first level, a trail-eating machine is required. Anita opts for her Norco Sight.

by Fabian Gattlen

As you can see in the video Lucas Huppert loves all kind of bikes. But his real superpower is in slopestyle where he established himself in the top ten of the FMB World Tour. With his 7th place at the Crankwork Rotorua, this year and his amazing 8th place finish at Joyride Whistler in 2019 he truly showed his potential. Be assured there is more to come as just this week he finished his apprenticeship and will only now become a full-time pro. #YOLO

by Fabian Gattlen
Big bikes= big fun
The Norco Aurum is the weapon of choice when it comes to fast and furious level two- The Never End Trail in Laax.

by Fabian Gattlen

The area around Laax offers some spectacular riding and scenery.

by Fabian Gattlen

Hmm, a gondola ride on the roof? Is this actually going to happen?

Pic by Fabian Gattlen

The Krete Trail is unforgiving with janky corners and oh so many rocks.

by Fabian Gattlen

Footage from above requires some extra efforts.
Since the global pandemic even stopped Hollywood filming we could hire our friends from Dedicam. These guys are pioneers in drone filming from Switzerland and now regulars on big Hollywood productions such as Transformers. Stoked this collaboration came together. Our friendship goes back to our very beginning in biking and downhill racing days. None of us would have thought at that time where our passion would lead us.



Thanks to the awesome production crew!
Film and edit: Fabian Gattlen
Assistance: Frederik Iliano
Additional Drone: Dedicam
Pics: Fabian Gattlen


Thanks to our amazing Norco Twins Racing sponsors:
Norco Bicycles I La Marzocco I WTB I Leatt I DT Swiss I FOX I Laax I Magura I Uvex I E-Thirteen I Deity I Joe's No Flats I Acros I Camelbak I Garmin I CrankbrothersI Tranzbag I IndianSummer I Elite Training I Zuya

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Anita Gehrig


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess These Riders From the First Ever EWS?
55917 views
Yeti Celebrates 35th Anniversary by Releasing $9,900 Limited Edition ARC Hardtail
55825 views
Check Out: 16 New Hardtails for 2020
52003 views
Spotted: Does Norco's New DH Bike Use Flex Stays?
49497 views
Review: 2020 Mondraker SuperFoxy RR
48200 views
Friday Fails #127
35579 views
CyclingTips Digest: How SRAM Was Built, Silca Hot Wax, Internal-Gear Hubs, and More
34487 views
Spot Announces New Mayhem 130 and 150
32341 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Guess I’ll add Laax to the never ending list of places to go ride in Europe...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008866
Mobile Version of Website