Video: Alpine Speed & Style with Alex Volokhov at Retallack Lodge

Black Elvis - Retallack Lodge 6am Hike out

Alpine Machine Built Goods

Scott Gambler w/ SR Suntour RUX & Full FSA Gradient line Turn bars

Big Gem

"Bucket list; a number of experiences or achievements that a person hopes to have or accomplish during their lifetime."If it isn’t already, riding at Retallack Lodge is high on most mountain bikers bucketlist. Growing up only an hour away, getting the opportunity to do this project took the number one spot on my personal list.6+ weeks of digging last summer, mostly solo, followed by one of the gnarliest crashes I’ve had, only drove me more to get back there and check it off.Enjoy.Special thanks for Retallack Lodge, FSA and SR Suntour for making this possible.