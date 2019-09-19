Video: Alpine Speed & Style with Alex Volokhov at Retallack Lodge

Sep 19, 2019
by Alex Volokhov  

"Bucket list; a number of experiences or achievements that a person hopes to have or accomplish during their lifetime."


Black Elvis - Retallack Lodge
6am Hike out

If it isn’t already, riding at Retallack Lodge is high on most mountain bikers bucketlist. Growing up only an hour away, getting the opportunity to do this project took the number one spot on my personal list.

Alpine Machine Built Goods



Scott Gambler w/ SR Suntour RUX & Full FSA Gradient line
Turn bars

Big Gem

6+ weeks of digging last summer, mostly solo, followed by one of the gnarliest crashes I’ve had, only drove me more to get back there and check it off.

Enjoy.

Special thanks for Retallack Lodge, FSA and SR Suntour for making this possible.


Video: Calvin Huth
Photos: Margus Riga

