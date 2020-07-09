Video: Amaury Pierron, Hugo Frixtalon, Thomas Estaque and Paul Couderc Get Wild in 'CZ3'

CZ3 is a summer hit, we're warning you!
Like a good meme, the word “Joliiii
" (“Yeeeeeww") will rain on bike parks everywhere.
Don’t be surprised if the people around you, your friends and even your kids are asking for a circular saw and a tarp after this!
Rumour has it that Thomas Estaque is already in the running for an Oscar!Joliiii!
Film : Leon Perrin & Gaetan Clary
Photos : JB Liautard
Riders : Hugo Frixtalon - Thomas Estaque - Amaury Pierron - Paul Couderc - Pierrick Lannes
17 Comments
- That's actually a Peugeot commercial I'd say
- Kinda disappointed they did not tried to land with their bikes inside the jacuzzi/car though
Great one ! Keep going
Amazing video.
With that kind of videos and great style for shure they are going to make Commencal a biger brand¡¡
Congrats great work.
