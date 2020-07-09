Video: Amaury Pierron, Hugo Frixtalon, Thomas Estaque and Paul Couderc Get Wild in 'CZ3'

Jul 9, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


CZ3 is a summer hit, we're warning you!

Like a good meme, the word “Joliiii" (“Yeeeeeww") will rain on bike parks everywhere.
Don’t be surprised if the people around you, your friends and even your kids are asking for a circular saw and a tarp after this!

Rumour has it that Thomas Estaque is already in the running for an Oscar!
Joliiii!






















Film : Leon Perrin & Gaetan Clary
Photos : JB Liautard
Riders : Hugo Frixtalon - Thomas Estaque - Amaury Pierron - Paul Couderc - Pierrick Lannes

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Commencal Commencal Clash Amaury Pierron Hugo Frixtalon Paul Couderc Pierrick Lannes Thomas Estaque


Must Read This Week
The Frace F160 is Milled From a 70kg Slab of Aluminum
98040 views
First Ride: RockShox's New Zeb Fork
88316 views
First Ride: 2021 Evil Wreckoning
57677 views
Now Closed: Put Your EWS Racing Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of Enduro Fantasy Trivia
43072 views
Tech Briefing: Oil Slick Pedals, Flat Pedals Shoes, A Dozen New Bikes, & More - July 2020
40671 views
The Best Tech From Italian EWS Rounds
39810 views
Tech Randoms: NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session
37179 views
Check Out: Magnetic Flat Solutions, Goggles, Shoes, & More
33535 views

17 Comments

  • 11 0
 Now that is a kick-ass vid. Love what companies like Commencal and Santa Cruz bring to this sport - Pure simple fun, outstanding riders and a little humor. They keep the spirit of this sport alive and perpetuate the core of its very soul.
  • 3 0
 There's always more than just biking in Commencal videos
- That's actually a Peugeot commercial I'd say
- Kinda disappointed they did not tried to land with their bikes inside the jacuzzi/car though

Great one ! Keep going
  • 3 0
 Great to see more neck breaking edits now that lockdown has been lifted. Smile
  • 4 0
 Man I wish I had a clever comment about the frenchmen and their zebs
  • 1 0
 Hahaha
  • 2 0
 the other companies might as well pack up, they'll never match the vibe that Commencal bring to almost every bit of content they release.
  • 2 0
 Waaaaaaa¡¡

Amazing video.

With that kind of videos and great style for shure they are going to make Commencal a biger brand¡¡

Congrats great work.
  • 3 0
 Commencal might have the sickest team out there right now... at very least the most fun team
  • 2 0
 Am I the only one who was expecting a hockey game to start in the first minutes of the video?
  • 1 0
 This makes me want to buy a Commencal .... although i'll never be as cool as this. I guess we could job well done with the marketing! Sick crew and sick video.
  • 2 0
 i want to learn how to corner like that
  • 1 0
 Well there they go again, French people, being all entertaining and shit, makes me wanna puke....then ride.
  • 2 0
 it really doesn't get more french than this
  • 3 0
 Frenchies gone wild!
  • 2 0
 And finally, a video with some decent music!
  • 1 0
 Hey Pinkbike, how about a head to head review of the Clash vs the Slayer????
  • 1 0
 Du lourd !! Bravo les gars !

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010217
Mobile Version of Website