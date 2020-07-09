Video: Amaury Pierron, Hugo Frixtalon, Thomas Estaque and Paul Couderc Get Wild in 'CZ3'

CZ3 is a summer hit, we're warning you!

Joliiii

Joliiii!

Leon Perrin & Gaetan Clary

JB Liautard

Hugo Frixtalon - Thomas Estaque - Amaury Pierron - Paul Couderc - Pierrick Lannes

Like a good meme, the word “" (“Yeeeeeww") will rain on bike parks everywhere.Don’t be surprised if the people around you, your friends and even your kids are asking for a circular saw and a tarp after this!Rumour has it that Thomas Estaque is already in the running for an Oscar!Film :Photos :Riders :