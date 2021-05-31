Video: Amaury Pierron, Myriam Nicole & Thibaut Daprela Prepare for World Cup Racing

Inside Line goes behind the scenes with our team. Training from home, team camps, life in the pits and all the rest. It’s a series about the highs and lows of racing plus the moments in-between.



We’ve waited long enough. Now, let’s go racing . goes behind the scenes with our team. Training from home, team camps, life in the pits and all the rest. It’s a series about the highs and lows of racing plus the moments in-between.Episode one shows how Myriam Nicole Tristan Lemire and Amaury Pierron went about their off-season training and preparation. As Myriam describes in the video, right now, you have to be adaptable.With just a matter of days before the opening World Cup of 2021, we thought you’d like to see what our riders have been up to.We’ve waited long enough. — COMMENCAL / MUC-OFF By RA