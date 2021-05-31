Video: Amaury Pierron, Myriam Nicole & Thibaut Daprela Prepare for World Cup Racing

May 31, 2021
by COMMENCAL / MUC-OFF by Riding Addiction  

bigquotesInside Line goes behind the scenes with our team. Training from home, team camps, life in the pits and all the rest. It’s a series about the highs and lows of racing plus the moments in-between.

Episode one shows how Myriam Nicole, Thibaut Daprela, Tristan Lemire and Amaury Pierron went about their off-season training and preparation. As Myriam describes in the video, right now, you have to be adaptable.

With just a matter of days before the opening World Cup of 2021, we thought you’d like to see what our riders have been up to.

We’ve waited long enough. Now, let’s go racing.COMMENCAL / MUC-OFF By RA


