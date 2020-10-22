Video: Amaury Pierron, Paul Couderc, Thomas Estaque, Hugo Frixtalon & Pierrick Lannes Build a Mobile Swimming Pool

Oct 22, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


THEY PURCHASE A LUXURY CAR ON THE INTERNET… THE RESULT WILL SURPRISE YOU!

Rider: Amaury Pierron, Paul Couderc, Thomas Estaque, Hugo Frixtalon & Pierrick Lannes
Film: Leon Perrin & Gaetan Clary
Edit: Leon Perrin
Photos : JB Liautard














Posted In:
Videos Commencal Amaury Pierron Hugo Frixtalon Paul Couderc Pierrick Lannes Thomas Estaque


15 Comments

  • 12 11
 Les cous rouge?
Cool at 17 YO (arguable). Not so cool at 30+.
Interesting to see different marketing approaches taken by say, Specialized and Commencal, the former being very clever.
Always go long term funny vs. short term funny (think Monty Python vs. Jackass).
  • 5 0
 the "bro" level is off the charts on this one.
  • 6 2
 Cool?
  • 5 2
 Wasn’t this posted a while back?
  • 2 0
 "THEY PURCHASE A LUXURY CAR ON THE INTERNET… "

Nope.
  • 4 1
 Old video
  • 2 1
 Weird... looks like an Impreza/Outback but it's got a Peugot badge.
  • 1 0
 like an old time girls washing the car moment in 2020. We are doomed.
  • 2 2
 My favourite bunch of idiots, and I mean that in the best way possible.
  • 2 1
 Très chill
  • 1 1
 too fun to be french!
  • 1 2
 OLD VIDEO - Slow paid media day?
  • 1 3
 this is the best content i’ve seen on pinkbike to date
  • 4 0
 Search harderWink
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



