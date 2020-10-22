Pinkbike.com
Video: Amaury Pierron, Paul Couderc, Thomas Estaque, Hugo Frixtalon & Pierrick Lannes Build a Mobile Swimming Pool
Oct 22, 2020
by
COMMENCAL bicycles
THEY PURCHASE A LUXURY CAR ON THE INTERNET… THE RESULT WILL SURPRISE YOU!
Rider
: Amaury Pierron, Paul Couderc, Thomas Estaque, Hugo Frixtalon & Pierrick Lannes
Film
: Leon Perrin & Gaetan Clary
Edit
: Leon Perrin
Photos
: JB Liautard
Videos
Commencal
Amaury Pierron
Hugo Frixtalon
Paul Couderc
Pierrick Lannes
Thomas Estaque
15 Comments
Score
Time
12
11
woofer2609
(1 hours ago)
Les cous rouge?
Cool at 17 YO (arguable). Not so cool at 30+.
Interesting to see different marketing approaches taken by say, Specialized and Commencal, the former being very clever.
Always go long term funny vs. short term funny (think Monty Python vs. Jackass).
5
0
preach
(25 mins ago)
the "bro" level is off the charts on this one.
6
2
ridingrascal
(1 hours ago)
Cool?
5
2
BrianANC
(40 mins ago)
Wasn’t this posted a while back?
2
0
lacuna
(1 hours ago)
"THEY PURCHASE A LUXURY CAR ON THE INTERNET… "
Nope.
4
1
IntoTheEverflow
(54 mins ago)
Old video
2
1
nosmallplans
(31 mins ago)
Weird... looks like an Impreza/Outback but it's got a Peugot badge.
1
0
madmon
(22 mins ago)
like an old time girls washing the car moment in 2020. We are doomed.
2
2
getonyourbike
(56 mins ago)
My favourite bunch of idiots, and I mean that in the best way possible.
2
1
alexszabo
(26 mins ago)
Très chill
1
1
jcaraiza
(46 mins ago)
too fun to be french!
1
2
jeredbogli
(13 mins ago)
OLD VIDEO - Slow paid media day?
1
3
jakketayylor
(23 mins ago)
this is the best content i’ve seen on pinkbike to date
4
0
woofer2609
(17 mins ago)
Search harder
3
8
noplacelikeloam
(48 mins ago)
Huh? Completely tone deaf marketing. I get the smiles, but seriously?
Youre a bike brand, not Mythbusters, Topgear etc etc. So get with our community and culture, because THAT is really cool.
