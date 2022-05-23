Video: Flat Out Winning POV from the Fort William DH World Cup

It was another peerless Amaury Pierron performance in the men's race as the Frenchman took his third consecutive win on the Fort William track following his victories in 2018 and 2019 in Scotland. Pierron again showed his knack of being a race-day-player with a pin-point accurate run that saw him make a mockery of deteriorating course conditions for the last ten riders down the hill. He finished just +0.469s ahead of his Commencal team-mate Thibaut Dapréla, who had started outside of the top 10, and had been sitting pretty in the hotseat for some time. — Red Bull