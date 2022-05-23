Video: Flat Out Winning POV from the Fort William DH World Cup

May 23, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesIt was another peerless Amaury Pierron performance in the men's race as the Frenchman took his third consecutive win on the Fort William track following his victories in 2018 and 2019 in Scotland. Pierron again showed his knack of being a race-day-player with a pin-point accurate run that saw him make a mockery of deteriorating course conditions for the last ten riders down the hill. He finished just +0.469s ahead of his Commencal team-mate Thibaut Dapréla, who had started outside of the top 10, and had been sitting pretty in the hotseat for some time. Red Bull


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull DH Racing Fort William World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


5 Comments

  • 11 0
 Whoever edited that video is going to be so embarrassed when they realise they did the whole thing at 2x speed.
  • 3 0
 Good lord that was fast. I felt tense the whole way
  • 3 0
 Absolutely in-sane in those conditions
  • 1 1
 I have to say I find this run more under control than Amaury's run in Lourdes which was absolutely insane. Crazy is also how stack was the race.7 racers within 4 sec. on a 4.40 racetime!
  • 2 0
 Damn





