Video: Amaury Pierron's Winning Run - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

Jul 15, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Amaury Pierron was in a league of his own all weekend and his race run that was over two seconds faster than second-place rider Loic Bruni is something else. This is a masterclass in how to ride the Les Gets course.

Les Gets

Videos Amaury Pierron DH Racing Les Gets World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


1 Comment

  • + 1
 Fast that one

