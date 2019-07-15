Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Amaury Pierron's Winning Run - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
Jul 15, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Amaury Pierron was in a league of his own all weekend and his race run that was over two seconds faster than second-place rider Loic Bruni is something else. This is a masterclass in how to ride the Les Gets course.
Regions in Article
Les Gets
Posted In:
Videos
Amaury Pierron
DH Racing
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2019
World Cup DH
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
104278 views
First Ride: The 2020 Demo 29 - Specialized's New Aluminum DH Race Machine
90825 views
First Ride: The 2020 Scott Gambler DH Bike is Light & Ultra-Adjustable
62416 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
61098 views
Results: Qualifying - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
59793 views
Rachel Atherton Out of Les Gets World Cup with Ruptured Achilles Tendon
55109 views
100% Introduces New Half-Shell & Lightweight Full-Face Helmets
51876 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Midpoint
44844 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
+ 1
jimbodunnig
(2 mins ago)
Fast that one
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021805
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment