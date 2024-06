This is one of those runs that are etched in the history books. With challenging, wet and slipper conditions, Amaury PIerron laid down on of the most insane runs we had seen. Val DI sole is not a track that is easy, it is very physically demanding and Pierron threw down a race run that was +4.893 up on the 2nd place spot. This is a run you won't want to miss. — GoPr Bike