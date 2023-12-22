Video: Ample Airtime with Candice Tupin in the French Alps

Dec 22, 2023
by Candice Tupin  

A video project released by James Dale filmed during the 2023 Summer in French Alps : Les Gets, Morzine and local tracks. Thanks again To Bluegrass Eagle to sponsored this project !



