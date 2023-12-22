Watch
Video: Ample Airtime with Candice Tupin in the French Alps
Dec 22, 2023
by
Candice Tupin
A video project released by James Dale filmed during the 2023 Summer in French Alps : Les Gets, Morzine and local tracks. Thanks again To Bluegrass Eagle to sponsored this project !
Videos
Bluegrass
Pb Women
Author Info:
candicetupin
Member since Oct 17, 2021
1 articles
