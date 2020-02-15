Video: Amaury Pierron Discovers British Columbia in 'B.C. Virgin'

Adidas 5.10 Presents ‘B.C Virgin’

Starring Amaury Pierron

Amaury Pierron

2nd place finish in the World Cup overall

B.C

Whistler

Steel City Media and co

Destination Retallack

MTB history

infamous lodge

Kootenays

I love it here, I might just stay — AP 2019

relaxed and un-winding

loam gate

World Cup athlete outside of the tape

pretty unique experience

Liam

I’ve never seen anyone ride here this fast at all. Not even close. And we’ve had some pretty quick people here too. — Liam, Retallack's Staff

humbling and sometimes confusing experience

faster, higher and wilder

dense loamy woods down low

Heli shuttle

It was so sick, but it was done in like 8 minutes! I was like whaaat? Can you do another lap or something?! haha. — Amaury

quick warm up to some T-swift

B.C. Virgin

Amaury’s calibre can showcase

Retallack British Columbia

behind the scenes

Shot on location

Riders

Produced by

Photography

Having never made it further west than Quebec, we thought it would be wise to cure this injustice by treating, fresh off his, by shipping him off toFeeling ‘fresh’ after a week inwith his crew,dragged him out of Garf’s one morning and into the truck.A nine hour journey littered withand ever changing scenery blew his mind (and nearly his ankle whilst messing around on the ferry), before arriving at the, nestled deep in the heart of theOne of the biggest characters currently on the scene and a key leader in the ‘new breed’ of riders gracing the top of the results, it was cool to see himin a way only he knows.First day and straight out of the, it was clear he was all in and keen to show what can be done when the clock is off and the lines can be creative.Witnessing aand in an environment like this can be afor even the most experienced locals, likewho accompanied us as Mtn staff during the shoot…The way a DH racer like Amaury interprets each section of a track is a, always goingthan you could have imagined.From the open, high speed slopes up top, to the, the aim was to pick off a variety of terrains to showcase all that he could offer, before ending on ato Texas Peak. Another first for Amaury hopping in the bird, grinning like a Cheshire cat, to access one of their most coveted trails.Snow played havoc briefly up high, but after ticking off some aerial shots and a, it was time for him to shut it down one last time.is a testament to the speed and style that only a World Cup rider of, set amongst the stunning backdrop ofFor a fulllook on what went down during that week, head over tofor daily stories!: Retallack, B.C