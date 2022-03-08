close
Video: Amy Ertel Shreds Her Favourite Trails in the Whistler Bike Park

Mar 8, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

Original Sin, Filthy Ape, No Joke, Samurai Pizza Cat, Fade to Black Ho Chi Min, Dual Slalom - Whistler local Amy Ertel takes us down her favorite trails and gives up the insider tips so you can ride like a local.

Film/Edit: Influx Productions

Posted In:
Videos GT #PBWMN


