Video: Amy Morrison Pinning It On Rocky Tahoe Trails

Dec 7, 2023
by Transition Bikes  

Words: Transition Bikes

Watch enduro star Amy Morrison go "All In" on some rocky, high speed trails in this latest edit!

When the grade school teacher, Amy Morrison, isn't in class you can find her blazing through the woods that wrap around Lake Tahoe. Amy's pure speed and confidence in nasty terrain is something not to take lightly. In August we got picked up from the airport by Amy with 4 hours of daylight to kill and booked it to the trails, which would set the tone for the rest of our time in Tahoe.

In two days, Amy gave us the grand tour of her favorite riding in the area, and her main training zone for the copious amount of racing she does each year. We weren't too surprised that everywhere we ended up riding had all sorts of gnarly trail features that she rode with the ultimate finesse.

Enjoy this new video as you watch Amy leave it all on the line in Tahoe!
From deep ruts to endless chunk, Amy's riding will make you want to jump on your bike.

The Sentinel is Amy's tool of choice when the variety of trail goes from mellow and sinuous, to steep and rugged.

Amy lighting up the forest, pinning it through a Tahoe burn.

We're stoked to see what Amy gets up to next season!

To follow along with her adventures, checkout here page here. And for more info on the Sentinel jump on our site here.

5 Comments
  • 4 1
 Sick af, thanks Amy!
  • 2 0
 Amy, you’re my spirit animal!
  • 2 0
 Such rad style and form. Amy rocks
  • 1 0
 Sick riding
