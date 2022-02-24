Video: Amy Morrison Signs with Polygon

Decorated, fast, and funny, Amy Morrison is the whole enchilada. It's an absolute honor to have her join the Polygon family, we can’t wait to see her cooking the circuits this season. Morrison is set to attend select EWS races, North American EWS qualifiers, US Nationals, and Sea Otter full steam ahead on her new Polygon whips.
|The opportunity to join Polygon has re-energized my race and ride goals for 2022 and beyond!! I am looking forward to having Polygon’s brand and team support as I return to some EWS venues, defend my US National title, and help grow youth riders. I am very excited to have a company that supports my racing, teaching career, and desire to get more kids into biking and the great community we have!—Amy Morrison
Nevada, USA-based, Morrison is humble, happy and as we previously mentioned, decorated. She is a two-time US National Enduro Champion, 7th at EWS Northstar & stage win, 2018 EWS Continental Winner, 2017 North American Enduro Tour Winner, and 6-time California Enduro Series/Golden Tour Champion. Having Morrison’s insights brought to the factory for product development is beyond valuable for us at Polygon.
It's a sure bet that Amy is also smiling inside her helmet. She LOVES to go fast!
Amy's dog, Mya, also likes going fast.
This go-getter is also a full-time health science high school teacher. After finishing her Master’s of Education in 2020, Amy is currently teaching, coaching track and field, and training for racing.
|I have found a great balance of racing in the summer, teaching and training, and started a NICA mountain bike club at my school.—Amy Morrison
We stand by our claim, “the whole enchilada” - welcome to the team, Amy Morrison!
Is anyone wondering if she’s going to tackle the EWS on the Siskiu T8?! Good detective work. Amy is helping Polygon test and develop a new enduro frame that will be race-ready! Don’t miss a beat by following Polygon
for official bike release details.
