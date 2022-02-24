close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Amy Morrison Signs with Polygon

Feb 24, 2022
by Polygon Bikes  


AMY MORRISON
Trailadega Nights
Words: Polygon Bikes | Video: JP Films | Photos: Ryan Cleek

Decorated, fast, and funny, Amy Morrison is the whole enchilada. It's an absolute honor to have her join the Polygon family, we can’t wait to see her cooking the circuits this season. Morrison is set to attend select EWS races, North American EWS qualifiers, US Nationals, and Sea Otter full steam ahead on her new Polygon whips.


bigquotesThe opportunity to join Polygon has re-energized my race and ride goals for 2022 and beyond!! I am looking forward to having Polygon’s brand and team support as I return to some EWS venues, defend my US National title, and help grow youth riders. I am very excited to have a company that supports my racing, teaching career, and desire to get more kids into biking and the great community we have!Amy Morrison


Nevada, USA-based, Morrison is humble, happy and as we previously mentioned, decorated. She is a two-time US National Enduro Champion, 7th at EWS Northstar & stage win, 2018 EWS Continental Winner, 2017 North American Enduro Tour Winner, and 6-time California Enduro Series/Golden Tour Champion. Having Morrison’s insights brought to the factory for product development is beyond valuable for us at Polygon.

It's a sure bet that Amy is also smiling inside her helmet. She LOVES to go fast!
Amy's dog, Mya, also likes going fast.

This go-getter is also a full-time health science high school teacher. After finishing her Master’s of Education in 2020, Amy is currently teaching, coaching track and field, and training for racing.

bigquotesI have found a great balance of racing in the summer, teaching and training, and started a NICA mountain bike club at my school.Amy Morrison

We stand by our claim, “the whole enchilada” - welcome to the team, Amy Morrison!



Is anyone wondering if she’s going to tackle the EWS on the Siskiu T8?! Good detective work. Amy is helping Polygon test and develop a new enduro frame that will be race-ready! Don’t miss a beat by following Polygon for official bike release details.

Amy's Polygon Siskiu T8 is a trail shredder, but keep an eye out for Amy on a bigger bike at enduro races this year.

Rider: Amy Morrison
Video: JP Films
Photos: Ryan Cleek

polygonbikes.com

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Racing Rumours Polygon #PBWMN


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral 125 - A Trail Bike With Enduro Geometry
67061 views
An Update on Pinkbike & Beta MTB
55054 views
Opinion: Nobody is Talking About 1 of the Most Interesting Team Moves of the Winter
48636 views
Bike Check: Remy Morton's Chainless 26"/24" Mini-Mullet Park Bike
45150 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 20 in 2022
40959 views
Slack Randoms: $50 3D Printed Titanium Bottle Openers, Adjustable Bottom Bracket Heights, Homemade Rope Spokes & More
40269 views
Review: 2022 Kona Process 153 DL 29
36951 views
Discovery to Broadcast World Cup Coverage from 2023
36652 views

7 Comments

  • 2 0
 Anyone interested in hearing more background on Amy and her challenges with previous sponsors, check out this link below. Congratulations on the new sponsorship with Polygon! Well deserved!

www.vitalmtb.com/features/Amy-Morrison-The-Inside-Line-Podcast,3078
  • 2 0
 If the Siskiu my daughter just got is any indication, they'll become a mainstay. That was a solid value - good all around modern trail bike geometry, pretty decent fit and finish, and a really nice parts spec (well, minus the TRP brakes - would be nice to see them give Deore brakes to match the drivetrain).
  • 5 1
 Polygon names their bikes like Elon names his kids.
  • 1 0
 been rocking the T8 for 9 months now and i can say is a pretty solid reliable bike with a spot on geo, cheers
  • 1 0
 Congratulations on signing with Transition…oh wait Polygon.
  • 1 0
 Good to see! Was this filmed at the Mt Rose trails?
  • 1 0
 Congrats Amy!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008695
Mobile Version of Website