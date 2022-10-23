Video: An Adventure in the Dolomites with Richie Schley in 'The Draw'

Do you even feel the absolute need to do something or go somewhere? That is The Draw. I have been going to the Italian Dolomites annually for several years now. During my time at home, I kept thinking about the Dolomites and something inside me was drawing me to head there as soon as it was possible.Mountain biking in these majestic mountains is one of my favorite locations to ride in the world. My choice was to take my ebike and meet up with Ale Di Lullo and Stefano Davarda to explore new trails and terrain that they had discover while the rest of the world was at home.Riding ebikes in Val di Fassa opens up all kinds of possibilities that lifts don't go to.Enjoy the ride as Pat Parnell narrates our journey.