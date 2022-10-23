Video: An Adventure in the Dolomites with Richie Schley in 'The Draw'

Oct 23, 2022
by Richie Schley  

Do you even feel the absolute need to do something or go somewhere? That is The Draw. I have been going to the Italian Dolomites annually for several years now. During my time at home, I kept thinking about the Dolomites and something inside me was drawing me to head there as soon as it was possible.

Mountain biking in these majestic mountains is one of my favorite locations to ride in the world. My choice was to take my ebike and meet up with Ale Di Lullo and Stefano Davarda to explore new trails and terrain that they had discover while the rest of the world was at home.

Riding ebikes in Val di Fassa opens up all kinds of possibilities that lifts don't go to.

Enjoy the ride as Pat Parnell narrates our journey.

From The Film The Draw by Ale Di Lullo and Richie Schley.


Posted In:
eMTB Videos Richie Schley


Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Rampage 2022
110183 views
Kyle Strait Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice
84861 views
18 Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2022 - Vote For Your Favorite
77289 views
Mountain Bikes Don’t Need to Be Complicated: 5 Places Where Less is More
77021 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2022
48741 views
Bike Check: This Actofive P-Train CNC is a Rolling Test Lab
45106 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk's Acid Drop from the Top - Red Bull Rampage 2022
43814 views
Intense Launches 2023 Tracer 29
40475 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Most cliches I’ve ever heard. But I liked it.
  • 1 0
 Beautiful footage. Narration was overkill and detracted from it imho.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008805
Mobile Version of Website