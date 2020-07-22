Video: An Atherton Super Train on the New DyFi Bike Park Red Trails

Dan Atherton's latest creation is complete and it's not a fearsome downhill track like he's known for but a 4 minute flowing ribbon of singletrack that winds its way down Dyfi Bike Park called Super Swooper. What better way to christen it than to head down for a helmet cam run with his siblings and a bunch of Dyfi locals for an opening lap?
If you want a racer's perspective, here's a lap featuring just Gee and Dan.
The bike park is now back open for bookings following its shutdown due to COVID restricitons.
"Not sure if there's anything in Dyfi for me to do,
My belly is yellow and i like my trails blue"
Rap/poetry career kickstarted.
