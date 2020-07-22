Video: An Atherton Super Train on the New DyFi Bike Park Red Trails

Dan Atherton's latest creation is complete and it's not a fearsome downhill track like he's known for but a 4 minute flowing ribbon of singletrack that winds its way down Dyfi Bike Park called Super Swooper. What better way to christen it than to head down for a helmet cam run with his siblings and a bunch of Dyfi locals for an opening lap?If you want a racer's perspective, here's a lap featuring just Gee and Dan.The bike park is now back open for bookings following its shutdown due to COVID restricitons.