Video: An Entire Summer Off for Bike Park Days, Dirt Jumping & Racing is the Best in 'Back To School'

Alran

Alran

Brizin

bike park sessions

DH races

dirt jumps

ABSOLUT

Riders

Film & Photography:

Back to school time has come for our teens!Summer is coming to an end and what a summer it’s been for at least 3 of them.Till, Maxand Sachadidandduring all their holidays.Fortunately, going back to school doesn't mean they'll have to put their bikes in the garage. They plan to go to school on their bikes and enjoy after school sessions on theirTill Alran (@alran_till_mtb)Max Alran (@max_alran_mtb)Sacha Brizin (@ sach.briz)Nicolas Brizin (@nicolasbrizin)