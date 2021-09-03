Video: An Entire Summer Off for Bike Park Days, Dirt Jumping & Racing is the Best in 'Back To School'

Sep 3, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


Back to school time has come for our teens!

Summer is coming to an end and what a summer it’s been for at least 3 of them.

Till Alran, Max Alran and Sacha Brizin did bike park sessions, DH races and dirt jumps during all their holidays.

Fortunately, going back to school doesn't mean they'll have to put their bikes in the garage. They plan to go to school on their bikes and enjoy after school sessions on their ABSOLUT!

Riders:
Till Alran (@alran_till_mtb)
Max Alran (@max_alran_mtb)
Sacha Brizin (@ sach.briz)

Film & Photography:
Nicolas Brizin (@nicolasbrizin)








1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Another dope video from Commencal.

