Video: An Experimental Bike Demonstrates Some Basic Principles of Bike Balance & Counter-Steering
Nov 29, 2021
by
Alicia Leggett
Why are bicycles stable? The most common answer is gyroscopic effects, but this is not right.
—
Veritasium
This video, currently trending on YouTube, features an "unrideable" bike and discussions of why bikes work.
Videos
Must Read This Week
36pollici Announces the First Carbon 36er Mountain Bike
75549 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
58282 views
Transition Bicycles Is The Latest Victim of Bike Theft
56538 views
Valentino Rossi Launches 160mm VR46 Terra eMTB
46834 views
Revenue Round Up: 'A Lull in the Cycling Boom'
41553 views
Opinion: How Many Batteries Does a Mountain Bike Really Need?
38065 views
Bike Check: Tommy Wilkinson's Ultimate Setup For One-Armed Riding
35620 views
First Look: 2022 Giant Trance X Advanced E+
30887 views
Score
Time
2
0
z26in-forlife
(6 mins ago)
No need to build an unrideable bike. Every bike that was built before 2018 is now unrideable...
[Reply]
2
0
alphatoe
(14 mins ago)
oonga boonga
[Reply]
