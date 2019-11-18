Video: An Insiders Perspective of Rampage with Ethan Nell

Rampage is often shown as this heavy road to finals. The Stress, the pressure and the result. Having been to Rampage 3 times myself(Calvin Huth) I've learnt that the event is a lot more than that. It bring riders, diggers and filmers all together. Most of the time everyone is just goofing around and working hard. The pressure does add up as the event goes on. The only thing that can squash the pressure is practice and good times. Here is 8 minutes of finals, practice, digging and random BTS.I(Calvin) was lucky enough to dig for Ethan Nell this year. Grateful to be able to have a part in this epic event!Thanks for watching.