Video: An Ode To Fall with Jo Peters in Kelowna, BC

Anyone who rides knows how, at any given moment on a ride, a sound, a smell, even a taste can carry you off to another time and place. You’re still riding in the moment – but your subconscious is diving deep in the background, celebrating victories, lamenting regrets, and re-tracing the tracks that have brought you to where you are and who you’ve become.
No other time of year has a sensory connection as poignant as Autumn. The symbolic cascade and decay of the Summer’s leaves, the dark, damp trails, the mud splattering up your back and in your face – it binds you to rides gone by. Every Fall, you’re drawn back to your favourite trails again and again before the weather turns, because you’re afraid it could be the year’s last ride.
Jo Peters, Norco Women’s Ambassador and ever-present member of the Sea to Sky riding community, muses on her life’s journey while communing with Kelowna trails aboard her Optic.Credits
Location: West Kelowna and Salmon Arm, BC
Rider: Jo Peters
Producer/Director/Stills: Tom Richards
Director of Photography: Alex Martin
Editor: Tim Symes
Young Actress: Tillie Martin
Additional Footage : Corby Martin
Voice Artist: Alaina Wis
Sound: Jeff Yellen
