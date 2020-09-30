Video: An Ode To Fall with Jo Peters in Kelowna, BC

Credits

Anyone who rides knows how, at any given moment on a ride, a sound, a smell, even a taste can carry you off to another time and place. You’re still riding in the moment – but your subconscious is diving deep in the background, celebrating victories, lamenting regrets, and re-tracing the tracks that have brought you to where you are and who you’ve become.No other time of year has a sensory connection as poignant as Autumn. The symbolic cascade and decay of the Summer’s leaves, the dark, damp trails, the mud splattering up your back and in your face – it binds you to rides gone by. Every Fall, you’re drawn back to your favourite trails again and again before the weather turns, because you’re afraid it could be the year’s last ride.Jo Peters, Norco Women’s Ambassador and ever-present member of the Sea to Sky riding community, muses on her life’s journey while communing with Kelowna trails aboard her Optic.Location: West Kelowna and Salmon Arm, BCRider: Jo PetersProducer/Director/Stills: Tom RichardsDirector of Photography: Alex MartinEditor: Tim SymesYoung Actress: Tillie MartinAdditional Footage : Corby MartinVoice Artist: Alaina WisSound: Jeff Yellen