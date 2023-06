Words: NOBL

The magical time of year when mud turns to hero dirt and rain jackets finally come off. NOBL ambassador Lief Rodgers slashes fresh turns on Vedder Mountain.Riding: Lief Rodgers @lief.rodgers Wheelset: NOBL TR37Video: maxmccullochvideo.comSupported by: 7MESHLocation: Vedder Mountain, Chilliwack BC / FVMBA (Fraser Valley Mountain Bike Association)