Video: An Ode to Summer Riding with NOBL
Oct 5, 2023
by
NOBL Wheels
Athlete:
Trevor Attridge
/ Cody Canning
Wheels: NOBL TR37 laced to I9 1-1 hubs.
Video:
Max McCulloch
Posted In:
Videos
Nobl
Cody Canning
Trevor Attridge
