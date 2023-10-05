Video: An Ode to Summer Riding with NOBL

Oct 5, 2023
by NOBL Wheels  

Athlete: Trevor Attridge / Cody Canning
Wheels: NOBL TR37 laced to I9 1-1 hubs.
Video: Max McCulloch

Posted In:
Videos Nobl Cody Canning Trevor Attridge


Author Info:
NOBLwheels avatar

Member since Nov 19, 2015
36 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
122936 views
Guerrilla Gravity Appears to Have Closed Up Shop
81644 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
51753 views
Yoann Barelli Signs With Devinci
38886 views
Injury Update From Alicia: One Year Later, I've Started to Like Bikes Again
35705 views
Review: Reeb Steezl - US Made & Super Capable
35618 views
Semi-Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
34769 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023
34586 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.044880
Mobile Version of Website