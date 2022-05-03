Video: An Ode to the Bike Park with Magnus Manson, Dillon Butcher, Harry Barrett & Nic Court

Late last fall, shortly after Mount Washington’s lifts stopped spinning for mountain bikers, Forbidden athletes; Magnus Manson, Harry Barrett, Dillon Butcher, and Nic Court descended upon its slopes for one final session. For each rider, let loose for a season-ender to remember, this was their opportunity to leave their unique stamp on the trails and in the snow and dirt.
Serving as Vancouver Island's only purpose-built and lift-accessed bike park, Mount Washington Alpine Resort
is located a short drive from Forbidden’s island headquarters in Cumberland and has been one of our mainstay riding and testing destinations since the brand's inception. With the snow now melting off its slopes, Mount Washington is busy prepping for another unforgettable season of two-wheeled fun and we cannot wait. Bring on bike park season!Presented by: Forbidden Bike Company & Mount Washington Alpine ResortRiders [in order of appearance]: Magnus Manson, Harry Barrett, Dillon Butcher & Nic CourtVideo: Liam Morgan Producer: Stephane Pelletier Photography: Brendan McClennan Special thanks: Robin Moffatt, Kayla Stockton & Mike Manera Music [in order] by: Dayglow - Can I Call You Tonight? / Skeggs - Spring Has Sprung / Barrington Levy - Murderer / Sofi Tukker - Matadora / Men I Trust - Tailwhip
