Video: An Ode to the People, Places & Trails of ColoRADo

Jun 19, 2019
by Yeti Cycles  

An ode to the people, places, and trails of our home state.












































For the more on ColoRADo and to view the individual edits visit: colorado.yeticycles.com


JUBAL: colorado.yeticycles.com/jubal




AMANDA: colorado.yeticycles.com/amanda




SAM: colorado.yeticycles.com/sam



Presented by: Yeti Cycles
_

Riders:
Amanda Bell, Employee
Jubal Davis, Team Rider
Nate Hills, Ambassador
Michael Larsen, Ambassador
Sam Seward, Ambassador
Joey, The Stig
_

Director: Craig Grant
Co-Director: Joey Schusler
Cinematography: Joey Schusler & Craig Grant
Editor: Craig Grant
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Photos: Craig Grant
_

*All locations filmed in Colorado, with riders who live in Colorado, by creatives who work in Colorado.
_

More Than Myth





Colorado "NOT RAD" - not everything is perfect here, but there is no place like home.






BTS:







MENTIONS: @yeticycles


Regions in Article
Colorado

