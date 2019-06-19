Video: An Ode to the People, Places & Trails of ColoRADo

An ode to the people, places, and trails of our home state.
For the more on ColoRADo and to view the individual edits visit: colorado.yeticycles.com
JUBAL: colorado.yeticycles.com/jubal
AMANDA: colorado.yeticycles.com/amanda
SAM: colorado.yeticycles.com/sam
Presented by: Yeti Cycles
Riders:
Amanda Bell, Employee
Jubal Davis, Team Rider
Nate Hills, Ambassador
Michael Larsen, Ambassador
Sam Seward, Ambassador
Joey, The Stig
Director: Craig Grant
Co-Director: Joey Schusler
Cinematography: Joey Schusler & Craig Grant
Editor: Craig Grant
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Photos: Craig Grant
*All locations filmed in Colorado, with riders who live in Colorado, by creatives who work in Colorado.
More Than Myth
Colorado "NOT RAD" - not everything is perfect here, but there is no place like home.
BTS:
