Video: An Overseas Bikepacking Adventure in 'Vivid'

"This is what happens when we think back to our overseas bikepacking trips, but to tell the truth, the most vivid memories are from our first overnighter. It was November 2013 when we decided to have a two day trip to the mountains and sleep in a tiny mountain hut at 1900 meters above sea level. At that time we had no idea what the word ‘bikepacking’ meant. We rode 26” enduro bikes carrying camping paraphernalia in huge backpacks. It was an incredible adventure, especially when we found the snow out the door of the hut the following morning. That experience marked the birth of Montanus project, so we decided to ride again that route again in November 2021."