Video: An Overseas Bikepacking Adventure in 'Vivid'

Vivid, a short film by Montanus
, explores the memories created by the most meaningful experiences found on two wheels. For Montanus the most vivid memory was their first bikepacking trip together back in 2013. Riding bikes with 26” wheels and carrying big, heavy backpacks, Francesco D’Alessio and Giorgio Frattale set out to bikepack before bikepacking was a thing. It was in the spirit of adventure that they took themselves 1900 meters above sea level to sleep in a Rifugio called La Vecchia
, because…why not? Eight years later they found themselves on familiar ground on the loop around Mount Sirente in the regional park of Sirente Velino. This time they were aptly equipped with the right gear and the right bikes-the Kona Hei Hei CRs
. Easy on the climbs and fun on the way down, we’re sure they’re going to continue to create the most vivid memories from their experiences in the wild.
How it started and how it's going.
The Hei Hei
has a long-standing history in our lineup as our go-to XC bike. It’s won multiple 24-hour solo world championships. It’s Everested. It’s podiumed at sanity-testing events all over the world. But it’s not just an insanely fast XC bike. It’s the bike that helps level-up anyone’s riding. It makes you want to ride harder and faster. It makes the biggest climbs achievable and if you’re into smashing KOM’s it’s into helping you do that too. With two carbon models and one aluminum, there’s a Hei Hei for everyone. Call it cross-country. Call it down-country. We think it’s more like fun-country.
