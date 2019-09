Video: An Update From Whistler Mountain Bike Park's Trail Crew in Episode 2 of 'Trail Engaged'

Episode Two

Trail Engaged is back for Episode 2 of Season 3. Peter Matthews, a veteran of the Whistler Mountain Bike Park Trail Crew and no stranger to your suggestions is here to respond and show you how you’re making a difference. Thank you for your suggestions.In Episode Two, we take a break to talk about taking breaks, another installment of Rapid Fire Responses, and show you how to make Pete's Trail Pops.Don’t forget to check out Episode 1 of Season 3 here or watch of all of Season 1 and 2 here Do you have a suggestion or comment to improve the Bike Park? Make sure you hit us up here to let us know.Stay tuned for the last episode dropping soon.Video by Good Fortune Collective & Absolute Cinema.Fall time is all time, so it’s not quite yet time to put the rig away. Come for the best riding of the season with an Unlimited Fall Pass . Whatever else you had planned, well, it can wait.Unlimited Fall Pass: $315 – Ride any day, all day long from September 3 to closing day October 14.Fall Pass Add-On: $240 – Already have a 10-day, 5-day, Top of the World, or Twilight Pass from this season? Add on unlimited fall riding from September 3 to closing day October 14.Fall also means that the sun sets earlier and earlier and therefore we have to change our operating times. Have a look below on the changes to our lift hours and important dates for the remainder of the season.Sept 3 – Oct 14: Fitzsimmons Express 10am – 5pmSept 3 – Sept 15: Creekside Gondola 10am – 4pmSept 3 – Sept 15: Garbanzo Express 11am – 4pmSept 16 – Oct 14: Garbanzo Express 10am – 4pm• Sunday, Sept 15th: Last day for Creekside Gondola• Monday, Oct 14th: Last day of Bike Park Operations