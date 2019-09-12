Video: An Update From Whistler Mountain Bike Park's Trail Crew in Episode 2 of 'Trail Engaged'

Trail Engaged is back for Episode 2 of Season 3. Peter Matthews, a veteran of the Whistler Mountain Bike Park Trail Crew and no stranger to your suggestions is here to respond and show you how you’re making a difference. Thank you for your suggestions.Episode Two
In Episode Two, we take a break to talk about taking breaks, another installment of Rapid Fire Responses, and show you how to make Pete's Trail Pops.
Don’t forget to check out Episode 1 of Season 3 here
or watch of all of Season 1 and 2 here
.Have an Idea?
Do you have a suggestion or comment to improve the Bike Park? Make sure you hit us up here
to let us know.
Stay tuned for the last episode dropping soon.
Video by Good Fortune Collective & Absolute Cinema.Fall Passes on Sale Now
Fall time is all time, so it’s not quite yet time to put the rig away. Come for the best riding of the season with an Unlimited Fall Pass
. Whatever else you had planned, well, it can wait.
Unlimited Fall Pass: $315 – Ride any day, all day long from September 3 to closing day October 14.
Fall Pass Add-On: $240 – Already have a 10-day, 5-day, Top of the World, or Twilight Pass from this season? Add on unlimited fall riding from September 3 to closing day October 14.Hours of Operation Changes
Fall also means that the sun sets earlier and earlier and therefore we have to change our operating times. Have a look below on the changes to our lift hours and important dates for the remainder of the season.
Sept 3 – Oct 14: Fitzsimmons Express 10am – 5pm
Sept 3 – Sept 15: Creekside Gondola 10am – 4pm
Sept 3 – Sept 15: Garbanzo Express 11am – 4pm
Sept 16 – Oct 14: Garbanzo Express 10am – 4pm
• Sunday, Sept 15th: Last day for Creekside Gondola
• Monday, Oct 14th: Last day of Bike Park Operations#RideNowSleepLater
