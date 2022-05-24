Watch
Video: Analyzing the Physical Demands of DH Racing at Fort William
May 24, 2022
Alicia Leggett
The long awaited return to Fort William has come and gone, and what an eventful weekend it was. With the fastest riders in Britain eager for the win, no one would bet that Germany and France would come knocking on the podium door.
Red Bull Bike
Score
Time
2
0
hdeboissard
(10 mins ago)
surely everyone would bet that france would come knocking on the podium door (?)
[Reply]
1
0
alicialeggett
Mod
(6 mins ago)
Hah, yep. My thoughts as well.
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(3 mins ago)
I'm a teary-eyed old geezer watching Nina win that. Shame the Syndicate hasn't had women on the team all along.
[Reply]
