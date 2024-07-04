Powered by Outside

Video & Bike Check: 7 Privateer Bike Checks from the Les Gets DH World Cup

Jul 4, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  

Downhill racing has gotten increasingly professional over the years, much to the favor of spectators and the racers at the top end of the sport. Those looking to break in, however, have less and less opportunity to show their skills on the world stage with the narrowing field and rising costs. True privateer racers are something of a rare sight anymore, each with their own challenges and aspirations. We wrangled up a few young racers to talk bike setup, the state of the sport, and to try to pull out some of their more interesting stories from the circuit.

photo
Fourie Van Wyk - @fourie_vw

photo
photo
photo


photo
Tyler Ervin - @tylerervin_


...
Jamie Edmonson (sorry I missed your beauty shot) - @jamie_edmondson

photo
photo


photo
Tomas Bilek-Deville - @t.omas____

photo
photo


photo
Pieter Venter - @pieter_venter11


Photo from Rory Kirk s Rands to Euros - Morzine x Chatel video edit.
Rory J Kirk (another beauty shot missed) - @roryjkirk


photo
Noé Guichard - @noe_guichard

photo
photo


3 Comments
  • 2 0
 Love seeing these kids chasing their DH dreams! Get after it privateers!
  • 1 0
 I only find free candy by the vans around me.
  • 1 0
 Is that a euphemism for something else.







