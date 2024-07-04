Video & Bike Check: 7 Privateer Bike Checks from the Les Gets DH World Cup

Jamie Edmonson (sorry I missed your beauty shot) - @jamie_edmondson

Downhill racing has gotten increasingly professional over the years, much to the favor of spectators and the racers at the top end of the sport. Those looking to break in, however, have less and less opportunity to show their skills on the world stage with the narrowing field and rising costs. True privateer racers are something of a rare sight anymore, each with their own challenges and aspirations. We wrangled up a few young racers to talk bike setup, the state of the sport, and to try to pull out some of their more interesting stories from the circuit.