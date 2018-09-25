Video & Course Release for Round 8 - EWS Finale Ligure 2018

Total race day with liaisons | 52km | 1780 D-

This is it! The grand season Finale.On Sunday 30th September in Finale Ligure will take place the last round of the Enduro World Series 2018. The best pilots in the world will compete, trying to grab the title while riding some of the most iconic mountain bike trails in Liguria.Bluegrass is pleased to once again be the title sponsor for FinalEnduro, the roots of this world-renowned mountain biking destination.This year, the battle will take place over 4 stages with a total of 52km and 1780m of elevation. The start and finish will take place in the classic and iconic Piazza Vittorio Emanuele II in Finalmarina.The first stage starts exactly at the top of Monte Cucco. It’s a trail never raced on, quite far away and deep inside the vegetation. It’s a succession of berms and counter berms buried inside a wild and untouched environment.This second stage is a trail previously used in the 2016 EWS edition. It’s the perfect emblem for the slogan “from the mountains to the sea”. It’s a stage that is driving bikers in their masses to Finale every year. Unique.This is a brand new stage. The Monte Mao is a mountain that sits on the Gulf of Liguria and the city of Spotorno. The trail itself – Mao Crest – isn’t new but no edition of FinalEnduro has taken place there in the past. However, this trail was already famous in 1999, where an epic-riding scene of Kranked 2 took place. This segment was a step in helping Finale Ligure to become famous.It was only possible to end the race with a classic and iconic trail – DH Men. For more than ten years, this trail has been raced in mountain biking and is emblematic of FinalEnduro in the world. Every year, thousands of fans stand out at the side of the stage cheering the athletes and being as close as possible to the show and action of an EWS.