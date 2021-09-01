Video & Race Report: The UK's Wildest Enduro Festival - Naughty Northumbrian 2021

The Naughty Northumbrian is a unique race on the UK mountain bike scene. It's wild, loose, care-free and in a remote area within Northumberland National Park.
Working with farmer John Snaith, Foresty England and another landowner, the event can only take place in August due to various environmental and seasonal challenges. There is no phone reception at the event Hay meadow field camping site, and no running water. The river bordering the site is a constantly monitored SSSI and those with keen eyes would have spotted trout and salmon in the shady areas over the weekend. Peregrines, Gos Hawks, Herons, Buzzards, Owls, Otters and water voles were all spotted over the weekend.
This cacophony of reasons to detach from the rest of the world for a weekend, an abundance of wildlife and some of the best trail riding England has to offer creates a relaxed vibe that harks back to a simpler time of mountain biking with friends on handbuilt trails, good music, fire pits, 5 a side footy, good food and great beer being the primary focus of the 1500 people on site.
All photos Pete Scullion unless otherwise stated.
0 Comments
Post a Comment