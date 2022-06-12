Video & Event Report: Women's Freeride Progression at Camp Loops

Hannah Bergemann and Harriet Burbidge-Smith were on hand for mentorship and coaching.

Day 1 - Sports Phycology Session

The full crew ready to go!

Day 2 - Bike Ranch, Airbag and Trampoline session

Candice Randle perfecting her drops

Zoe Witwicki styling it up!

The shark fin on Wrangler was a feature that many were practicing!

One of Noelle's flip attempts, her third one was perfect!

Brittany Falconer spotting Georgia Astle for a back flip

Day 3 – Building on day one and putting down!

Harriet Burbidge- Smith styling the Shark Finn and inspiring others

Candice Randle getting the first drop on Fist Full of Dollars done.

8 year old Ali May, the youngest participant was the most frequent rider on the airbag. Nearly half the height of most riders, she overcame the daunting ramp and was throwing no handers and one footers by the end of the camp!

Nikki Way not only was helping with the airbag, she was sending it!

Camp Loops is the newest innovation from the team at Women's Freeride Movement (WFMBike) and was successfully executed over 2.5 days at the home of Freeride, Kamloops Bike Ranch. 30 riders varying from 8 years old to 30+ with a wide range of skill but same common goal of progressing, were coached by an all-star line up of coaches Casey Brown, Georgia Astle, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Claire Buchar, and Sarah Walter.The goal was to help women, girls and future athletes become confident in all types of terrain, jumping and executing tricks, all while enjoying the desert-like terrain that Kamloops Bike Ranch has to offer - similar to terrain that their heroes ride when competing in events such as Proving Grounds, Freeride Fiesta and Red Bull Formation and to inspire the next generation in Freeride.Crispin Lipscomb, former Olympic Snowboarder and now head coach of Freestyle Snowboard program at Silverstar, kick started the camp at District Bicycles by giving a sports phycology talk on goal setting, addressing concepts such as Fear, Smart Goals and ideal performance state. The ladies were gripped by his presentation and there was lots of discussion around why we feel fear when trying something new, different levels of fear and how to make themselves balanced athletes. These tools are not just for the up and coming athletes, but for everyone looking for trail domination!The 30 riders were divided into groups of 5, based on ability and their overall goals of what they want to achieve as athletes. We all started with shuttle laps by Mostly Mental, to get into the groove and get those who were not familiar with Kamloops dirt, accustomed to it. Conditions were perfect from the previous days rain, the sun was out and the stoke was high!The morning session consisted of the groups working on different elements at the Bike Ranch, varying from classic Freeride Lines, through to learning how to drop on the various drop lines available.After a quick lunch break in the sun, the airbag session was on. The girls had to pedal out of the truck (a unique experience in itself) and were throwing down on the airbag. It was incredible to watch the confidence and progression happen in the space of 2 hours. Girls went from being scared to hit the airbag to throwing no handers and one footers in such a short space of time. The coaches were on hand giving tips and assisting through the progression phases.One highlight was Noelle Floyd who threw her first back flip on a dirt jump bike. Previously, she had never attempted one, but under Harriet's coaching, she felt inspired and confident to give one a go. Everyone was so amped when she successfully got one around on only her third attempt!After a two hour break, we all headed to the trampoline park to learn spatial awareness and be coached by Brittany Falconer on backflips. It was incredibly fun and Brittany 1:1 coached those who wanted to learn backflips by breaking it down to basics, from backwards rolls and drops on the trampolines through to spotting the feeling of throwing back. She helped over 5+ girls do a backflip for the first time on a trampoline, such an incredible feat!One of those girls was Micayla Gatto, who is a seasoned professional. When asked about doing a backflip, she said she thought she'd never be able to do one, and hadn't considered giving it a try until Brittany broke it down and gave her the opportunity to learn and try.The morning brought rain and a few questions around if we would be able to ride the Ranch. Miraculously after one shuttle lap, it was apparent the Ranch was in prime condition and the rain hadn’t affected the dirt or jumps too much – we were on!The morning consisted of building on the previous day, more jumps, drops and bigger lines. Some ladies were ticking off features on ‘Fist Full of Dollars’ which was amazing to witness.Pizza and Airbag was on the menu for lunch, and from the get-go, the ladies were on a heater! Tayte Proulx Royds and Zoe Witwicki were throwing 3’s with style and conviction, while a lady train was playing ‘bike’ one upping each other with heel clickers, sui’s and superwoman’s.The camp was wrapped up with Hi-Fives, goodie bags and smiles plastered over everyone's faces. For most, the opportunity to ride with their hero's and learn from the best in the Freeride game is something they'd never forget. The event was about creating space for female athletes, providing support and stoke in an effort to create a standard for women working and riding in this field. It was nothing short of inspiring to see a huge participation and support from the wider community.Congratulations to all involved, it was monumental! Bring on next year!A huge thank you to our sponsors!JensonChromagIlabbCoast Gravity ParkAir Rec CenterMahalomydudeWe Are One CompositesAirhouseLisa Mason for developing this weekend if progression,Crispin Lipscomb for the sports psychology talk,Brittany Falconer for the trampoline session, and Airhouse Nanaimo for the tramp bike,Mostly Mental shuttles for the ride,District Bike Shop for shop support,Tourism KamloopsKamloops Bike RanchCity of Kamloops for letting us operate in this beautiful setting.Thanks to Dr. Heather Baroody-Adams, Nikki Way, and Phil Maclean for all their awesome helps support and muscle power this weekend.Media CrewRonia NashAndrea HeathMichael SousaThanks to all the parents and friends who lenses a hand during the weekend too! Making everything roll nicely.Special guest appearances by Micayla Gatto and Hannah Bergemann.And thanks to Kelsey Timpany for putting this together.