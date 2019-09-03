Video & Photo Story: BC Tripping with the 50to01 Crew

On this trip, we hit up British Columbia to ride some legendary MTB spots, we all grew up watching the legends ripping these areas so it was a pleasure to see them in real life and to get to ride spots like Kamloops is a serious buzz. Cheers Dylan Siggers and Ollie Jones for the guiding, photos, additional angles, shuttles and good times.



Canada, we love you. #Longlivechainsaw — 50to01

The crew started off in Whistler with a quick win at Deep Summer with fellow countryman Jim Topliss behind the camera, no biggie.

Socked in sessions in the bike park made for some moody images. Photo Jim Topliss

Photo Jim Topliss

Photo Jim Topliss

Photo Jim Topliss

Fabz with a picture-perfect euro. Photo Jim Topliss

The kids are alright, next-gen bringing the heat. Photo Jim Topliss

Always innovating. Loose on the nosey game deep in the bike park old-growth Photo Jim Topliss

Some of the ideas these guys have don't quite make sense until they do. Like Dan Paley doing a flair off a large piece of shale. Photo Jim Topliss

Photo Jim Topliss

Coast Gravity Park has the shuttle system dialed, among other things. Photo Jim Topliss

Mega style from Craig Evans. Photo Jim Topliss

The BMX runs deep with Donny. Few people are throwing T Whips mid-trail. Photo Jim Topliss

It's like a dirt wave... Photo Jim Topliss

Alan Cooke knows how to toss a proper whip. Photo Jim Topliss

Dan Paley with a massive dumped 360 in the CGP parking lot. Photo Jim Topliss

Photo Jim Topliss

Whistler to CGP and back in the middle of Deep Summer shooting makes for a huge day. Photo Jim Topliss

Big love for BC. Photo Jim Topliss

Some lakeside decompression for Loose after a long 2 weeks in the Whistler bubble. Photo Dylan Siggers

Good ol' rock throwin'. Photo Dylan Siggers

The Canadream Tackled the Duffy like a champ. Photo Dylan Siggers

The light turned on for our sesh at an abandoned jump spot outside of Lillooet, who'd have thought? Photo Dylan Siggers

Sam with a sniper tranny find off a not so conventional lip. Photo Dylan Siggers

Loose and Paley working for this technical clip of an air to manual to abubaca on the stump. Photo Dylan Siggers

Dylan Siggers joined the trip after Crankworx and was quick to start kicking the bike around. Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Ollie Jones

Siggers and Paley having something in common. Photo Ollie Jones

Siggers bites the dust. Photo Ollie Jones

Canadian convert Ollie Jones was our tour guide for the trip, Ollie cranks a table onto the side of the step up. Photo Dylan Siggers

Ollie laying it out in an aggressive fashion. Photo Dylan Siggers

Loose getting living up to his name in the steeps. Photo Dylan Siggers

Foot Out Flat Out. Photo Dylan Siggers

Skirrrrrrt. Photo Dylan Siggers

The Kamloops Bike Ranch, what a place. Photo Ollie Jones

Sam catching the last bit of Kamloops light on our first night at The Ranch. Photo Dylan Siggers

One of the best parts about 50to01 is that everyone can play every role. Everyone takes turns shooting, riding, editing and that makes for some big-time good vibes during the session. No waiting for the drone, no powering up the RED, no waiting for sunrise. Just riding bikes and having fun doing it. Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Ollie Jones

This was a terrifying move. It was sketchy enough just crawling into position, let alone jumping into the tranny with your bike in your hands. Craig with the biggest move of the trip with this massive Acid Drop in the Bike Ranch. Photo Ollie Jones

Freeride certainly ain't dead in Kamloops. There are enough dust trenches to satisfy any mountain biker. Photo Ollie Jones

Chose your own adventure with Sam Dale. Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Ollie Jones

Dylan feeling at home riding what looks like fresh pow. Photo Ollie Jones

Rueben-esq move from Craig Evans on a classic air to wallride. Photo Ollie Jones

Siggers corking it out off the wall smasher. Photo Ollie Jones

Big spray from Loose. Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Ollie Jones

Sam kicking up some debris above the parking lot. Photo Ollie Jones

Siggers backy on "Fist Full of Dollars". Photo Ollie Jones

The man behind the mayhem for this one, Loose put together one hell of a video. Big ups. Photo Jim Topliss

Riders

Josh Lewis, Sam Dale, Dan Paley, Craig Evans, Dylan Siggers, Ollie Jones, Ryan Middleton, Andrew Clark, Braedyn Kozman



Big Thanks

Alan Cooke, Jamie, Ollie Jones, Coast Gravity, Ford Raptor Baja Mode



Photos

Jim Topliss, Ollie Jones, Dylan Siggers

Music in order of appearance: Dead Ghosts - Roky Said | The Fall - Mountain Energy | Black Marble - A Different Arrangement | Verb T - On The Edge Part 1 | P Money - Shook | Japanther - Not At War | Thumbnail image: Ollie Jones.