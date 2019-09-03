Video & Photo Story: BC Tripping with the 50to01 Crew

|On this trip, we hit up British Columbia to ride some legendary MTB spots, we all grew up watching the legends ripping these areas so it was a pleasure to see them in real life and to get to ride spots like Kamloops is a serious buzz. Cheers Dylan Siggers and Ollie Jones for the guiding, photos, additional angles, shuttles and good times.
Canada, we love you. #Longlivechainsaw—50to01
Music in order of appearance: Dead Ghosts - Roky Said | The Fall - Mountain Energy | Black Marble - A Different Arrangement | Verb T - On The Edge Part 1 | P Money - Shook | Japanther - Not At War | Thumbnail image: Ollie Jones. Riders
Josh Lewis, Sam Dale, Dan Paley, Craig Evans, Dylan Siggers, Ollie Jones, Ryan Middleton, Andrew Clark, Braedyn Kozman
Big Thanks
Alan Cooke, Jamie, Ollie Jones, Coast Gravity, Ford Raptor Baja Mode
Photos
Jim Topliss, Ollie Jones, Dylan Siggers
