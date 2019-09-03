Video & Photo Story: BC Tripping with the 50to01 Crew

Sep 3, 2019
by Dylan Siggers  


bigquotesOn this trip, we hit up British Columbia to ride some legendary MTB spots, we all grew up watching the legends ripping these areas so it was a pleasure to see them in real life and to get to ride spots like Kamloops is a serious buzz. Cheers Dylan Siggers and Ollie Jones for the guiding, photos, additional angles, shuttles and good times.

Canada, we love you. #Longlivechainsaw50to01


Music in order of appearance: Dead Ghosts - Roky Said | The Fall - Mountain Energy | Black Marble - A Different Arrangement | Verb T - On The Edge Part 1 | P Money - Shook | Japanther - Not At War | Thumbnail image: Ollie Jones.

Photo Jim Topliss
The crew started off in Whistler with a quick win at Deep Summer with fellow countryman Jim Topliss behind the camera, no biggie.

Photo Jim Topliss
Socked in sessions in the bike park made for some moody images. Photo Jim Topliss

Photo Jim Topliss
Photo Jim Topliss

Photo Jim Topliss
Photo Jim Topliss

Photo Jim Topliss
Photo Jim Topliss

Photo Jim Topliss
Fabz with a picture-perfect euro. Photo Jim Topliss

Photo Jim Topliss
The kids are alright, next-gen bringing the heat. Photo Jim Topliss

Photo Jim Topliss
Always innovating. Loose on the nosey game deep in the bike park old-growth Photo Jim Topliss

Photo Jim Topliss
Some of the ideas these guys have don't quite make sense until they do. Like Dan Paley doing a flair off a large piece of shale. Photo Jim Topliss

Photo Jim Topliss
Photo Jim Topliss

Photo Jim Topliss
Coast Gravity Park has the shuttle system dialed, among other things. Photo Jim Topliss

Photo Jim Topliss
Mega style from Craig Evans. Photo Jim Topliss

Photo Jim Topliss
The BMX runs deep with Donny. Few people are throwing T Whips mid-trail. Photo Jim Topliss

Photo Jim Topliss
It's like a dirt wave... Photo Jim Topliss

Photo Jim Topliss
Alan Cooke knows how to toss a proper whip. Photo Jim Topliss

Photo Jim Topliss
Dan Paley with a massive dumped 360 in the CGP parking lot. Photo Jim Topliss

Photo Jim Topliss
Photo Jim Topliss

Photo Jim Topliss
Whistler to CGP and back in the middle of Deep Summer shooting makes for a huge day. Photo Jim Topliss

Photo Jim Topliss
Big love for BC. Photo Jim Topliss

Chilling hard
Some lakeside decompression for Loose after a long 2 weeks in the Whistler bubble. Photo Dylan Siggers

rock skippers
Good ol' rock throwin'. Photo Dylan Siggers

photo Dylan Siggers
The Canadream Tackled the Duffy like a champ. Photo Dylan Siggers

Drama dust
The light turned on for our sesh at an abandoned jump spot outside of Lillooet, who'd have thought? Photo Dylan Siggers

Sam finding some tranny off the stump in an abandoned dirt jump zone
Sam with a sniper tranny find off a not so conventional lip. Photo Dylan Siggers

Loose working on an air to manual to stall on the way to Kamloops
Loose and Paley working for this technical clip of an air to manual to abubaca on the stump. Photo Dylan Siggers

Photo Ollie Jones
Dylan Siggers joined the trip after Crankworx and was quick to start kicking the bike around. Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Ollie Jones
Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Ollie Jones
Siggers and Paley having something in common. Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Ollie Jones
Siggers bites the dust. Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Dylan Siggers
Canadian convert Ollie Jones was our tour guide for the trip, Ollie cranks a table onto the side of the step up. Photo Dylan Siggers

Ollie putting a foot out in Lillooet
Ollie laying it out in an aggressive fashion. Photo Dylan Siggers

Blurry Loose
Loose getting living up to his name in the steeps. Photo Dylan Siggers

Loose and Paley clipping with a big backdrop in Lillooet
Foot Out Flat Out. Photo Dylan Siggers

Loose lays it out in Lillooet
Skirrrrrrt. Photo Dylan Siggers

Photo Ollie Jones
The Kamloops Bike Ranch, what a place. Photo Ollie Jones

Dusty sunset shark fins are everywhere in Kamloops
Sam catching the last bit of Kamloops light on our first night at The Ranch. Photo Dylan Siggers

Photo Ollie Jones
One of the best parts about 50to01 is that everyone can play every role. Everyone takes turns shooting, riding, editing and that makes for some big-time good vibes during the session. No waiting for the drone, no powering up the RED, no waiting for sunrise. Just riding bikes and having fun doing it. Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Ollie Jones
Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Ollie Jones
Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Ollie Jones
Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Ollie Jones
This was a terrifying move. It was sketchy enough just crawling into position, let alone jumping into the tranny with your bike in your hands. Craig with the biggest move of the trip with this massive Acid Drop in the Bike Ranch. Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Ollie Jones
Freeride certainly ain't dead in Kamloops. There are enough dust trenches to satisfy any mountain biker. Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Ollie Jones
Chose your own adventure with Sam Dale. Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Ollie Jones
Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Ollie Jones
Dylan feeling at home riding what looks like fresh pow. Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Ollie Jones
Rueben-esq move from Craig Evans on a classic air to wallride. Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Ollie Jones
Siggers corking it out off the wall smasher. Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Ollie Jones
Big spray from Loose. Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Ollie Jones
Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Ollie Jones
Sam kicking up some debris above the parking lot. Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Ollie Jones
Siggers backy on "Fist Full of Dollars". Photo Ollie Jones

Photo Jim Topliss
The man behind the mayhem for this one, Loose put together one hell of a video. Big ups. Photo Jim Topliss

Riders
Josh Lewis, Sam Dale, Dan Paley, Craig Evans, Dylan Siggers, Ollie Jones, Ryan Middleton, Andrew Clark, Braedyn Kozman

Big Thanks
Alan Cooke, Jamie, Ollie Jones, Coast Gravity, Ford Raptor Baja Mode

Photos
Jim Topliss, Ollie Jones, Dylan Siggers

