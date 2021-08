Fred Hunt hitting the gap on gap off. 3rd place today for Fred in the Junior Field.

It’s been amazing to see Mike Dewsnap back running the start gate at every round of the 4X series so far. This 4X family is there for each other through thick and thin.

To run spikes or not to run spikes was the biggest question for all the riders.

Rider ready watch the gate (or the photographer in this case.) Plenty of concentration during gate practice

More of the amazing views at Redhill not that Keenan Green stopped to take a look.

Connor Hudson looked quick this weekend.

Callum Rhead sending it over the last of the start line jumps

Then railing it round the first corner.

Freddie Cadman Carpenter took the win this weekend in the 15-16 boys field to claim his National Champions jersey.

James Sankey had another good weekend on the 4X bike with a second in the 15-16 Boy’s field.

The views here at Redhill are pretty special. This really is a little gem of a venue. Head over to Redhill Extreme’s social media to check out everything they have going on up there.

Matthew Hilliard leading out the Master’s Men in one of their motos.

With a drying clay-based, craggy track there was plenty of tyre and wheel changes going on throughout morning practice!

With the National series race cancelled the day before due to heavy rain we were all expecting a lot more mud than this! The weather managed to stay dry for the National Champs to happen with sun all afternoon

Mophead on the mic keeping people up-to-date with all the action on the track. Well most of the time anyway!

A tough weekend for Dave Richardson this weekend with a big crash in the second corner in the Veteran Men’s Final putting Dave out of contention this year.

Connor Hudson sending it over the proline in his knock out heat. A crash on the finish line jump put an end to Connor’s challenge this year.

Edward Armstrong skipping his way through the main straight which was so slow and sticky throughout the morning it was a constant question if it was possible to clear the proline for most of the field.

Jack Hudson eyeing up lines in practice.

With a rider down with a big crash on the proline halting practice, the riders gathered on the second corner to see if the the downed rider was ok. He was, he went on to race in the main event too.

Ned Penny categorically answers the ‘can you clear the proline jump?’ with a cheeky Tbog in the mornings practice

Mixed gate practice is always interesting to watch who’s the quickest rider off the line. Although it’s normally Scott Beaumount.

Leo Clough patiently waiting for a practice gate. All that gate practice paid off for Leo with him finishing up 3rd in the 10-12 year old Mixed field.

Charlie Curry staying out of trouble on his way to the final. It was not meant to be today but 2nd in the National Championships is nothing to be scoffed at

It was good to see plenty of people out supporting the riders

Anya Matern Alonso finishing up 5th in the 10-12 field mixing it up with the boys.

Jacob Washbourne powering his little bike through the whoops.

Robin Matern Alonso took home the win in the 10-12 class after a massive crash that brought practice to a halt.

Flynn Drelincourt leading all the way to the final jump only to come shoulder to shoulder with another rider and come off just before the line. A gutting moment for this talented young rider but he will be back next year for sure!

Rubin Passberger scrubbing his way over the stall wall.

Daniel Biggs on the gas through the whoops to take the win in the 17-18 Men’s B Final.

A dominant performance from Zac Hudson this week with the Cornishman impressively take it the win in the Junior Men’s field.

In one of the races of the day the comeback kid Scott Robert, with 9 years since his last 4X race on an enduro bike, pushed Martin Brown all the way to the final corner along with Simon Cheung. But Martin Brown held on to take the Men’s Masters British Champion title.

A well deserved win for Hannah Escott this weekend in the Women’s Master’s field - a very deserving National Champion

Tabitha Rendall out racing in the 30+ Women’s field. It’s always good to see a British cycling board member out racing.

Not the ideal weekend for Dan Wagstaff with the Forest of Dean local breaking his chain straight out of the gate during seeding and failing to qualify for the Senior Men’s race. Fortunately for Dan he was still able to race in the Open Fun class and have some fun sending it sideways all day

Davi Roberts on it through the whoops. An amazing qualifying result for Davi in 3rd but it wasn’t to be this year with Davi ending up in 5th in the Senior Men’s field

The winner of the Women’s Senior National Championship on her first attempt Martha Gill took the win in a tightly contested final race leading to the pro line jump which ended Josie Mcfall’s challenge. It’s amazing to see these rider race bar to bar even into some big gap jumps and not flinching.

Another amazing moment this weekend between the riders. Josie Mcfall took a nasty crash in the Women’s final. There were no celebrations from her fellow riders they saw her safely cross the line. Another fantastic example of the family atmosphere around the 4X riders

A show of experience and class today from Scott Beaumont in the final he took the holeshot out of the gate and just stayed out in front for the rest of the final.

It was good to see Cornishman Will Evans back on his 4X bike defending his National Champion crown. A top effort from Will ending up on the 3rd step of the podium.

Back on the top step for Scott Beaumount with an impressive 10th Men’s British National Championship win.

The Men’s Senior podium 1st Scott Beaumont 2nd Charlie Curry 3rd Will Evans

The 2021 Women's Senior National Championships podium with Martha Gill in 1st followed by Katherine Oldfield in 2nd and Katie Roach in 3rd

It’s not everyday you see a National Championships Gold medal just chilling out on the podium with a custom painted Bell helmet. These both belonged to the Men’s winner Scott Beaumount.

The last of the UK National Championships to be held in 2021 took place this weekend with the 4x National Championships taking place at Redhill Extreme in the Forest of Dean, UK. This classic track produced a different challenge this year with heavy rain in the run up to the event meaning the track began the day slow and sticky, thankfully conditions improved throughout the day.Highlight Video from @Behindthetapeproductions