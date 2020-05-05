Video & Photo Epic: 'Forward' with Casey Brown

From a little girl growing up in remote New Zealand to becoming a global star, Casey Brown has established herself as one of mountain biking’s most influential riders. By pushing the boundaries of what can be done on a bike and challenging gender barriers in action sports, Casey has inspired riders from around the world.
To celebrate her riding, we collaborated with Casey to bring her vision to our products. Featuring a fresh take on the women’s Thrillium jersey and glove collection, Casey designed the fit and feel of these products to match her needs, and her use of retro stripes and personalized graphics compliment her hard charging yet timeless style.
Last year we documented Casey's progression as she trained for Proving Grounds in her attempt to qualify for Red Bull Rampage. As is the case in life, things don't always go as planned, but what counts is how you pick yourself up and move forward.
Mental preparation is key...
Upon seeing the Proving Grounds course for the first time, Casey knew she had her work cut out for her.
