Video & Photo Epic: 'Forward' with Casey Brown

May 5, 2020
by Dakine  


From a little girl growing up in remote New Zealand to becoming a global star, Casey Brown has established herself as one of mountain biking’s most influential riders. By pushing the boundaries of what can be done on a bike and challenging gender barriers in action sports, Casey has inspired riders from around the world.

To celebrate her riding, we collaborated with Casey to bring her vision to our products. Featuring a fresh take on the women’s Thrillium jersey and glove collection, Casey designed the fit and feel of these products to match her needs, and her use of retro stripes and personalized graphics compliment her hard charging yet timeless style.

Last year we documented Casey's progression as she trained for Proving Grounds in her attempt to qualify for Red Bull Rampage. As is the case in life, things don't always go as planned, but what counts is how you pick yourself up and move forward.


Photo by Alexandra Erickson

Mental preparation is key...

...but there is no substitute for the real thing. Casey trains at SilverStar Bike Park


Photo by Alexandra Erickson
Photo by Alexandra Erickson
Upon seeing the Proving Grounds course for the first time, Casey knew she had her work cut out for her.

Photo by Alexandra Erickson

Photo by Alexandra Erickson
Photo by Alexandra Erickson

Photo by Alexandra Erickson

Photo by Alexandra Erickson
The big day has arrived
Photo by Alexandra Erickson

Photo by Alexandra Erickson

Photo by Alexandra Erickson
Photo by Alexandra Erickson

Photo by Alexandra Erickson

Photo by Alexandra Erickson
Photo by Alexandra Erickson

photo by Alexandra Erickson

Photo by Alexandra Erickson

Photo by Alexandra Erickson

Photo by Alexandra Erickson

Photo by Alexandra Erickson

Photo by Alexandra Erickson
Photo by Alexandra Erickson

After several months of rehab, Casey returns to New Zealand and rediscovers her love for riding

Photo by Scott Robb
Photo by Scott Robb

Photo by Scott Robb

Photo by Scott Robb

Photo by Scott Robb

Photo by Scott Robb

Photo by Scott Robb

Photo by Scott Robb
Photo by Scott Robb

Photo by Scott Robb

Photo by Scott Robb

Photo by Scott Robb

Photo by Scott Robb

Photo by Alexandra Erickson
Photo by Scott Robb
Special thanks and high fives to filmers Tyler Malay and Peter Jamison

Additional footage provided by Chad Christensen and Caleb Ely
Proving Grounds photos by Alexandra Erickson
New Zealand photos by Scott Robb
Edited by Tyler Malay
Directed by Gabe Schroder
Music East Point by Rambutan Jam Band
Intro voice over by Cam McCaul
View the collection at www.dakine.com

Posted In:
Videos Dakine Casey Brown Marzocchi Proving Grounds Women's MTB


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Eurobike to Run Slimmed Down Event in November]
115188 views
Spotted: Is This a New Specialized Status?
96760 views
Review: Transition's New Sentinel V2 - Now With More Travel
74374 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: 7 Million Clif Bars Donated]
68315 views
11 Riding Glasses Ridden & Rated
66849 views
Privateer Launch $3,075 161 Enduro Race Bike
60673 views
Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Homemade Steel Downhill Bike
54729 views
Review: Yeti SB140 - Little Wheels & Lots of Fun
45874 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011470
Mobile Version of Website