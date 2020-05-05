Video & Photo Epic: 'Forward' with Casey Brown

Mental preparation is key...

...but there is no substitute for the real thing. Casey trains at SilverStar Bike Park

Upon seeing the Proving Grounds course for the first time, Casey knew she had her work cut out for her.

The big day has arrived

After several months of rehab, Casey returns to New Zealand and rediscovers her love for riding

Special thanks and high fives to filmers Tyler Malay and Peter Jamison