Video & Photo Epic: Mike Hopkins - The Backyard

Sep 12, 2018
by Diamondback Bikes  
Mike Hopkins: The Backyard

by diamondbackbikes
Views: 107    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


A Simple Plan:
One month of wide open, cover as much ground as we can, exploration of our big 'ol British Columbian backyard.

A Simple Motto:
"Don't know till you go!"

A Simple Why:
Because just beyond the horizon lies one of the most badass places on planet Earth, one that is all too often overlooked. It could be that, like most of us, I took things close to home for granted. Dismissed and belittled them, you could say I had a hard time looking past the blinders of everyday perspective. Hell I used to think you needed to travel to another country to find a new experience... and then I got a clue. Turns out, there was a bloody Lifetime of adventure sitting on my doorstep. Now every summer we round up a crew of misfits and take our new found maturity, on misadventures of every kind. I mean I could sit here and chinwag about some mission of self discovery or higher purpose, but let's just put it like it is - we're just a bunch of buds being big kids in the mountains. No explanation needed.

A Simple Goal:
Be a big kid
Explore
Get in trouble
Make mistakes
Hang with your buddies
Sleep under the stars
Grin down a grizzly bear
… Less travel, More livin!

I mean what's better than that? Throw together a list of locations and hit the open road. And let me tell you we covered some ground, our shenanigan's had us chasing light up and down all sorts of monsters. We were like the Lost Boys: all fired up to find where the wilder things are, as we disappeared into the woodwork of Revelstoke, Golden, Rossland, Invermere, and the Purcell Range.

Mike Hopkins

Mike Hopkins in Revelstoke BC
Rider Mike Hopkins Location Paradise Mines Invermere BC
Mike Hopkins in Revelstoke BC
Mike Hopkins in Revelstoke BC



An Honest Thought with Scott Secco: Part 1

"Hopkins’ initial pitch for this endeavour sounded fun: see how many overnighter bike packing missions we could pull in a month, while trying to capture the best possible alpine shots. Having shot our Raw 100 video together on Joss Peak in Revelstoke the previous summer, I thought I knew what I was getting myself into. I did not. Our trip began with a 32km (return trip) mission up Revelstoke’s Mt. Cartier. Now, a hike of this length would normally be fine, but with camera gear and a bike it becomes a whole new beast altogether. The trail up is incredibly steep, meaning there’s not much pedalling - the true definition of a hike-a-bike. This was a dawn till dusk affair capped off with crushing a pizza at The Village Idiot, so it wasn’t all bad. Hopkins allowed us one down day and then it was on to our next mission: Joss Peak redux. The first three days pretty much set the tone for the month."



Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.
Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.




The Art of Getting Skunked

With a clear forecast, Secco, Paris and I rambled our way to summit of Joss Peak (Day 3/30) with thoughts of gold dancing in our heads. The plan, like many of ours, was a simple one: trek the five hours to the fire tower, and proceed to mine the golden riches that only show their true colours during the retreat of a setting sun, and the first rays of a new day. But the mountains have a funny way of taking a “boiler plate forecast” and bending it anyway they please...



The Art of Getting Skunked

by diamondbackbikes
Views: 48    Faves: 0    Comments: 0

Mike Hopkins in Revelstoke BC
Mike Hopkins in Revelstoke BC
Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.


THIS


Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.


IS


Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.


AWESOME!!!


Rider Mike Hopkins Location Paradise Mines Invermere BC
Rider Mike Hopkins Location Paradise Mines Invermere BC
Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.


The Stoke is Real

When all the pieces come together, it's a hell of a thing! This right here is ''Gold Jerry, gold!''


Stoke is Real

by diamondbackbikes
Views: 25    Faves: 0    Comments: 0

Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.
Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.

Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.
Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.
Location Edge of Bugaboo Provincial Park BC


The Stats:

30 Days
14 Summits
4 Backcountry cabins
5 Nights under the stars
1 Ultra marathon (a story for another time)
3 Mountain ranges
1 Case of strep throat
2 Grizzly bears
1 Cinematographer
1 Mountain Guide
2 Photographers
1 Pro skier
1 All time crew
___________________________________

1 Unreal month


Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.
Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.
Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.
Mike Hopkins in Revelstoke BC


An Honest Thought with Scott Secco: Part 2

‘’I never really think of myself as a sucker for punishment, but somehow Hopkins always manages to rope me into adventures that put me through the ringer. During the month we spent on this project, I managed to get giardia (we think), which put me out for a few days, and then strep throat! I wouldn’t recommend strep at the best of times, let alone on top of a mountain in the middle of nowhere. At the time it wasn’t very fun, but looking back, it’s the moments where things didn’t go according to plan that are often the most hilarious and memorable. ‘’Hey Hopkins, remember that time I had strep?’’ Can’t wait for the next shoot…’’


Rider Mike Hopkins Location Paradise Mines Invermere BC
Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.
Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.
Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.
Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.


WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE

If you are willing to roll the dice, hike five or so hours to call a confidence inspiring, amply named place like Grizzly Bear Ridge home for the night, then you're bound to wake up in a world that's all sorts of wild. British Columbia, you make for one hell of a back yard!


Wild Places

by diamondbackbikes
Views: 26    Faves: 0    Comments: 0

Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.
Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.
Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.

Cinematography: Scott Secco

Bruno Long

Photo-genius 1: Bruno Long

Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.

Photo-genius 2: Paris Gore

Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.

Mountain Guide / Beauty: Marty Schaffer (CaPOW Guiding)

Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.

Journalist / Guitar Boss: Matt Cote


Pro Skier / Mountain Man: Chris Rubens

Mike Hopkins BC backcountry.

Producer: Mike Hopkins (Juicy Studios)

_________________________________________________________


Brought to you by Diamondback Bikes

_________________________________________________________

Special Thanks:
Purcell Mountain Lodge
Byron Grey and Bicycle Works
Revolution Cycles
Tantrum Ride Company

2 Comments

  • + 2
 Golf clap - WOW
  • + 1
 yep

Post a Comment



