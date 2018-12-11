Video & Photo Epic: The Professional Photo Vagabond - A Yeti Tribe Story

“MAKING THE BIKE THING WORK FOR ME HAS BEEN PHENOMENAL. IT HAS TAKEN ME TO SO MANY PLACES. IT'S MY WORK. IT'S MY LIFE. AND I'VE MANAGED TO BRING THOSE TOGETHER AND I'M A LUCKY, LUCKY PERSON.”



—DAN MILNER



“BIKES WERE MY WAY OF ESCAPING, THEY WERE MY FREEDOM – JUST RIDE YOUR BIKE, CLEAR YOUR HEAD FROM ALL THAT TROUBLESOME STUFF THAT ENTERS YOUR MIND WHEN YOUR TWENTY-SOMETHING AND DON'T KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT ANYTHING.”



—DAN MILNER



“I REALLY WANTED TO MAKE MYSELF KNOWN AS A PHOTOGRAPHER, PROPERLY. SO I MOVED TO CHAMONIX FOR A WINTER AND WENT OUT SHOOTING EVERY SINGLE DAY. IT JUST PUT ME ON THE MAP.”



—DAN MILNER



“YOU DON'T ROCK UP IN A JEEP LIKE SOME POSH TOURISTS AND GET LABELED AS MONEY PITS. YOU TURN UP ON A BIKE. YOU GOT THERE ON YOUR OWN. THERE'S A UNIVERSAL BOND BETWEEN YOU AND THE VILLAGE YOU'RE ROLLING THROUGH.”



—DAN MILNER



“YOU’VE GOT TO FOLLOW YOUR PASSIONS, AND IF IT DOESN'T WORK OUT JUST DO SOMETHING ELSE. IT'S AS SIMPLE AS THAT. I AM SURE WHEN THIS RUNS OUT FOR ME, I'LL BECOME A GARDENER. OR WHO KNOWS WHAT, I MIGHT JUST RETIRE AND WATCH WILD BIRDS.”



—DAN MILNER



DAN'S TIPS ON TAKING A BANGER



01. Practice and practice some more, that’s what friends are for. And when your friends eventually say, “Screw this I want to slay this trail without stopping for another f*cking photo!” find new friends, or start paying them in cash, beer, favors or otherwise.



02. A photo is worth a thousand words and that thousand should never include the words “nice” or “lovely.” The words “all-time” and “POD” can be repeated as many times as you like though.







More Tips

03. Take photos of what makes you want to ride. That can be trails, roost, or beer – or all three.

PHOTO VAGABOND



Director: Craig Grant

Co-Director: Joey Schusler

Cinematography: Craig Grant & Joey Schusler

Additional Cinematography: Dan Milner

Editor: Craig Grant

Sound Design: Keith White Audio

Motion Graphics: Good Fortune Collective

_



Photos: Dan Milner

Additional Photos: Joey Schusler & Craig Grant

Words of Wisdom: Dan Milner

_



A Yeti Tribe Story

