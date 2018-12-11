VIDEOS

Video & Photo Epic: The Professional Photo Vagabond - A Yeti Tribe Story

Dec 11, 2018
by Yeti Cycles  




“MAKING THE BIKE THING WORK FOR ME HAS BEEN PHENOMENAL. IT HAS TAKEN ME TO SO MANY PLACES. IT'S MY WORK. IT'S MY LIFE. AND I'VE MANAGED TO BRING THOSE TOGETHER AND I'M A LUCKY, LUCKY PERSON.”

—DAN MILNER








“BIKES WERE MY WAY OF ESCAPING, THEY WERE MY FREEDOM – JUST RIDE YOUR BIKE, CLEAR YOUR HEAD FROM ALL THAT TROUBLESOME STUFF THAT ENTERS YOUR MIND WHEN YOUR TWENTY-SOMETHING AND DON'T KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT ANYTHING.”

—DAN MILNER















“I REALLY WANTED TO MAKE MYSELF KNOWN AS A PHOTOGRAPHER, PROPERLY. SO I MOVED TO CHAMONIX FOR A WINTER AND WENT OUT SHOOTING EVERY SINGLE DAY. IT JUST PUT ME ON THE MAP.”

—DAN MILNER













“YOU DON'T ROCK UP IN A JEEP LIKE SOME POSH TOURISTS AND GET LABELED AS MONEY PITS. YOU TURN UP ON A BIKE. YOU GOT THERE ON YOUR OWN. THERE'S A UNIVERSAL BOND BETWEEN YOU AND THE VILLAGE YOU'RE ROLLING THROUGH.”

—DAN MILNER


















“YOU’VE GOT TO FOLLOW YOUR PASSIONS, AND IF IT DOESN'T WORK OUT JUST DO SOMETHING ELSE. IT'S AS SIMPLE AS THAT. I AM SURE WHEN THIS RUNS OUT FOR ME, I'LL BECOME A GARDENER. OR WHO KNOWS WHAT, I MIGHT JUST RETIRE AND WATCH WILD BIRDS.”

—DAN MILNER








DAN'S TIPS ON TAKING A BANGER

01. Practice and practice some more, that’s what friends are for. And when your friends eventually say, “Screw this I want to slay this trail without stopping for another f*cking photo!” find new friends, or start paying them in cash, beer, favors or otherwise.

02. A photo is worth a thousand words and that thousand should never include the words “nice” or “lovely.” The words “all-time” and “POD” can be repeated as many times as you like though.

03. Take photos of what makes you want to ride. That can be trails, roost, or beer – or all three.

British professional endurance mountain bikers Rob Dean and Josh Ibbett on a late evening warm-down following their attempt to Mountain bike circumnavigate the challenging 90 Km Lavaredo Ultra Trail marathon running route Dolomites Italy.




PHOTO VAGABOND
photovagabond.yeticycles.com

Director: Craig Grant
Co-Director: Joey Schusler
Cinematography: Craig Grant & Joey Schusler
Additional Cinematography: Dan Milner
Editor: Craig Grant
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Motion Graphics: Good Fortune Collective
_

Photos: Dan Milner
Additional Photos: Joey Schusler & Craig Grant
Words of Wisdom: Dan Milner
_

A Yeti Tribe Story

