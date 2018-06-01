Video and Photo Epic: Steps to the Podium with Aaron Gwin, Richie Rude & Cody Kelley

Photos: Ale Di Lullo and Dain Zaffke
Richie Rude wants to hit every jump on the trail. It's probably not a surprise that the local Temecula trail center doesn’t have any jumps big enough to scare away the accomplished enduro racer. But here’s the thing that had our group laughing hysterically – Richie is trying to clear every one of these gaps going up the trail. Like, backwards, without gravity on his side.
Known for being quiet and reserved, Richie lets his riding do the talking … You’d never know that outside of racing he’s just a big goofball. He rides his bike up and over everything. And here’s another little-known fact: Richie can slam an In-N-Out milkshake almost faster than you can blink.
We’re learning a lot about Richie on this two-day photo/video shoot.
We’re getting to know Aaron Gwin and Cody Kelley better, too. We’ve spent a fair bit of time with these three athletes, but almost exclusively at bike races or in the context of product feedback and design. In other words, business time. And these three take their careers seriously. But out here, off the race course, they’re just having a blast slashing turns, sessioning sections of trail, and slamming milk shakes.
It’s also worth noting that Aaron Gwin is hosting our crew here in Temecula. We all know that Aaron is one of the winningest downhill racers of all time, but Aaron is also simply one of the nicest guys out there. And he’s a very generous host. He takes time out of his training and racing to show us around on the local trails in his backyard and share some captivating stories.
And Cody? If there was ever a rider stoked to get out and shred, it’s Cody Kelley. When he’s not perfecting his signature Euro Table, he’s manualing everything and takes great pleasure in ensuring that Richie receives his share of grief. Cody’s good vibes keeps our stoke levels high from dawn until dusk every day of the shoot.
With Cody Kelley’s laugh ever present, we have a blast just watching these three riders do what they do on the trail. It’s a humbling experience seeing the world’s best riders shred and fascinating to see the difference in line choice and style that each rider has on every section of trail.
After three days, we couldn’t help leaving with some big questions like, What if Richie still raced World Cup Downhill? What if Aaron Gwin raced the Enduro World Series? If these three had to embody the characters in Bear, Ninja, Cowboy, would Cody be the Ninja?
We’ll probably never get these questions answered, but for now it’s encouraging to see that for these guys, it’s not just about results. It’s about the experience.
Follow @girocycling on Instagram
for more behind-the-scenes stories from the crew.
2 Comments
Post a Comment