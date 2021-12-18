Video: Scott Laughland Tackles Some of Scotland's Longest Descents

The climb out of Kinlochleven is simply stunning. We're bound for the summit of Binnein Mòr, a 1100m ascent.

The first part of the ride you're pedalling up a steep gravel track before a things get a little more treacherous, it's a mix of carrying, pushing and pedalling through at times really challenging terrain.

The surrounding views around are just incredible, peaks for as for as you can see.

The first glimpse of our summit.

Be prepared for a good long hard hike a bike up to the ridge.

The views however are hard to beat up here.

The Binnein Mòr ridgeline.

Just as we reached the summit, the clouds from the West rolled in and closed the mountain off.

This was our last view, the cloud was so thick that we could only see 2 metres ahead of us off the summit. We had to make a decision to get off the hill quickly and safely.

This was the lower section, we'd hoped to be out the clouds by here but nope. The shale was still super fun, it's steep loose and the turns work incredibly well.

You get the impression of how steep the hillside is. Below me is a meandering set of switchbacks. From here we really made a dash for the van as light was quickly fading and our day was over.

Next, we hit up the Fort William World Cup track. The last time I rode it was almost 10 years ago!

Dropping out the infamous start hut.

The hip jump next to the balcony.

Off the board walk and in to the rocks.

Such a sketchy corner, from here down it doesn't let up and it's all go.

The track was as rugged as ever, a challenge and riding it brought back so many incredible memories of racing here.

The number of compressions on this track is a great test for any bike and it's rider.

It felt good to be back on the track and I couldn't have told you it been 10 years since I last rode it, it just felt like second nature.

Classic Fort William, as we made our way up to the red, the heavens opened and again, we had to call it.

I'm stoked to share episode 5 of my short film series aptly named, 'Scotty's Scotland Showcase!'In this episode we’re in Lochaber which is like a mini-Alp’s and is home to the biggest mountain in the UK, Ben Nevis. We’ll be riding at Glencoe Mountain Resort, climbing Binnein Mòr and exploring the trails at Fort William's, Nevis Range.I’m back on my SCOTT Gambler and we take on the rough Glencoe Red and Black downhill trails. After, it's a big mountain mission climbing Binnein Mòr. We're in search of big vistas but upon summiting, the weather from the west comes in and we unfortunately have to make our way down off the mountain. We finish by heading to explore Fort William's Nevis Range where I reminisce of racing in front of the home crowd at the 2009 and 2010 Downhill World Cup. We also discover the other trails Nevis Range has been expanding its trail network with, their Black enduro trail, Top Chief and the all-new blue, Blue Doon.This week's episode is all about reconnecting with nature and it couldn’t be easier to do than by bike. Lochaber is an amazing destination to get in to big landscapes, be it for an adventurous day out or lift accessed thanks to the offering in Glencoe and Fort William.The entire series is being created carbon neutral. All our journey emissions will be offset and the advertising revenue generated from you watching this series will be split across planting more native trees in Scotland and the local trail associations.Produced by Scotty LaughlandCinematography by Glen Thomson and Robert GrewEditing by Glen Thomson and Max RendallPhotography by Jonny Cook