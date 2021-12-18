Video: Scott Laughland Tackles Some of Scotland's Longest Descents

I'm stoked to share episode 5 of my short film series aptly named, 'Scotty's Scotland Showcase!'
In this episode we’re in Lochaber which is like a mini-Alp’s and is home to the biggest mountain in the UK, Ben Nevis. We’ll be riding at Glencoe Mountain Resort, climbing Binnein Mòr and exploring the trails at Fort William's, Nevis Range.
I’m back on my SCOTT Gambler and we take on the rough Glencoe Red and Black downhill trails. After, it's a big mountain mission climbing Binnein Mòr. We're in search of big vistas but upon summiting, the weather from the west comes in and we unfortunately have to make our way down off the mountain. We finish by heading to explore Fort William's Nevis Range where I reminisce of racing in front of the home crowd at the 2009 and 2010 Downhill World Cup. We also discover the other trails Nevis Range has been expanding its trail network with, their Black enduro trail, Top Chief and the all-new blue, Blue Doon.
This week's episode is all about reconnecting with nature and it couldn’t be easier to do than by bike. Lochaber is an amazing destination to get in to big landscapes, be it for an adventurous day out or lift accessed thanks to the offering in Glencoe and Fort William.
The entire series is being created carbon neutral. All our journey emissions will be offset and the advertising revenue generated from you watching this series will be split across planting more native trees in Scotland and the local trail associations.
Produced by Scotty Laughland
Cinematography by Glen Thomson and Robert Grew
Editing by Glen Thomson and Max Rendall
Photography by Jonny Cook
