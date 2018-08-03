Video & Photo Epic: This Young Kiwi Ripper Lets His Riding Do The Talking

WHEN IT COMES TO THE FUTURE OF MOUNTAIN BIKE RACING, THE FUTURE HAS NEVER LOOKED BRIGHTER.New Zealand
- a small island, deep in the Pacific has long been a hotbed for mountain bike talent. It’s picture perfect landscape and their lust for the great outdoors has cultivated some of the biggest names in the downhill mountain bike scene.
The Land of the Long White Cloud is no secret to mountain bikers worldwide, however the south island’s largest city of Christchurch is a prime example of a growing scene, which has largely flown below the radar.
Some of the world’s best call this place home and one young man who is keen to leave his mark is 18-year-old, BILLY MEACLEM
. Christchurch born and bred, Billy works as a trail builder for Christchurch Adventure Park. A quiet, unassuming young man, he lets his riding do the talking and you can understand WHY!
If it has two wheels, you can be sure Billy can rip it! Evo TV
teamed up with Freeride New Zealand
for two days of filming as he recently signed with Trek / Evo Cycles, in the hope he can make his mark as a first-year elite.
|It took me forever to get off the training wheels! I first started riding at 5 and couldn’t do it. It was only when my younger brother got the hang of it that it pushed me to try and get my head around riding a bike and I’ve loved it ever since! - Billy Meaclem
Dominated by the slopes of the Port Hills to the south of city, Christchurch is home to some of the most varied riding in NZ – from the volcanic rockbed & steep pinewoods of Vic Park, to the Southern hemisphere’s largest mountain bike adventure park – it’s all on your doorstep!
Is there anything better than ripping a corner full tilt?
Perhaps swinging her sideways? Billy raised a few eyebrows in the Rotorua Whip-Off earlier this year and will be competing in multiple events at crankworx, Whistler later this month.
|I would say I’m quite loose on the bike. You’ll see me blowing feet off and blowing up corners. There is something about hitting a corner and exploding out of it, never quite in full control, it’s the most fun! - Billy Meaclem
Christchurch has been the victim of many natural disasters over the decade. The deadly earthquakes of 2011, which continue to wreak havoc, were followed by devastating forest fires in the Port Hills, which ran for over 60 days. The scars are still in plain sight.
|Having Christchurch adventure Park open up was a huge step in the right direction. Getting chair lift access rather than shuttling the road with your mates made it so easy to do all the laps you could want. When the fire came it was a huge bummer, but we’re getting back on track and opening new tracks all the time now. - Billy Meaclem
The fires did at least open up breath-taking views of the city and surrounding mountains from the top of the adventure Park.
Victoria Park is a large council run recreational area that is home to over 20 registered mountain bike tracks.
Billy is as talented on his Trek Ticket hardtail as he is on his Session 9.9 DH. Having won the NZ leg of the pumptrack world's, the young Kiwi earned himself an all-expenses-paid trip to the Red Bull Pump Track Worlds in Arkansas, America. Billy may seem an underdog to some, yet don't write him off just yet. The 18-year old reached the final 8 at the Pump Track Challenge in Rotorua, losing to Kyle Strait by a mere five-hundredths of a second. Watch this space!
It’s the heart of the winter here in the Southern hemisphere. It’s cold & the days are short, but you can be blessed with a perfect winter golden hour – or in our case a golden 15 minutes.
|I love the feeling of being in the air, just floating and throwing the bike sideways – it’s something I’ve always loved doing, whether it is on: a bmx; hardtail; or a dh rig, you just can’t beat it sometimes.
By surfing couches and staying with friends, Billy will be making the trip over to Crankworx, Whistler. He has a hectic schedule as he aims to compete in the DH, Air DH, Pumptrack & Whip-Off, before sampling some of the other areas in BC. If you see him around be sure to go and say hello.
