Video & Photo Epic: This Young Kiwi Ripper Lets His Riding Do The Talking

WHEN IT COMES TO THE FUTURE OF MOUNTAIN BIKE RACING, THE FUTURE HAS NEVER LOOKED BRIGHTER.

New Zealand

WHY!

It took me forever to get off the training wheels! I first started riding at 5 and couldn’t do it. It was only when my younger brother got the hang of it that it pushed me to try and get my head around riding a bike and I’ve loved it ever since! - Billy Meaclem

Is there anything better than ripping a corner full tilt?

Perhaps swinging her sideways? Billy raised a few eyebrows in the Rotorua Whip-Off earlier this year and will be competing in multiple events at crankworx, Whistler later this month.

I would say I’m quite loose on the bike. You’ll see me blowing feet off and blowing up corners. There is something about hitting a corner and exploding out of it, never quite in full control, it’s the most fun! - Billy Meaclem

Christchurch has been the victim of many natural disasters over the decade. The deadly earthquakes of 2011, which continue to wreak havoc, were followed by devastating forest fires in the Port Hills, which ran for over 60 days. The scars are still in plain sight.

Having Christchurch adventure Park open up was a huge step in the right direction. Getting chair lift access rather than shuttling the road with your mates made it so easy to do all the laps you could want. When the fire came it was a huge bummer, but we’re getting back on track and opening new tracks all the time now. - Billy Meaclem

The fires did at least open up breath-taking views of the city and surrounding mountains from the top of the adventure Park.

Victoria Park is a large council run recreational area that is home to over 20 registered mountain bike tracks.

I love the feeling of being in the air, just floating and throwing the bike sideways – it’s something I’ve always loved doing, whether it is on: a bmx; hardtail; or a dh rig, you just can’t beat it sometimes.