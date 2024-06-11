Powered by Outside

Video & Photo Recap: The 2024 Mega Volt eMTB Festival

Jun 11, 2024
by BC Bike Race  
MEGA VOLT - Consistency Challenge and Hill Climb Challenge

A 3-Day eMTB Festival Pass
It's not a Race, it's Rock-n-Roll

The MEGA VOLT part IV

Naramata, Penticton
May 31 to June 2, 2024
Trail network: The Three Blind Mice

Videographer // Max McCulloch
Photographers // Jens Klett, Deniz Murdano


The MEGA VOLT In its fourth iteration, has returned to the beautiful wine country of Naramata and Penticton, in the South Okanagan. Changes for this year include: more Challenges, fewer Races, Group rides, and more Industry Expo. What didn't change was the awesome vibe that everyone felt after a supremely satisfying weekend of riding, exploring, and breaking bread together.



READ FULL STORY HERE


Friday, May 31 - Day 1 // The Consistency Challenge and Hill Climb

The Consistency Challenge - Presented by Specialized
After registration and a short welcome from the MEGA VOLT Team, riders headed out with Trailforks directions to experience the Consistency Challenge, followed by the Hill Climb Challenge. For the Consistency, 3 laps or as many as you wanted to do on the 4km marked route, with the smallest differential being the outcome. For many, it was simply spinning laps fast and slow with friends and high-fiving the weekend getaway.

Manitou Beach.
Welcome meeting

The Hill Climb Challenge - Presented by Cannondale
Seguing seamlessly into the next Challenge, the Hill Climb, riders simply turned around and one by one, tackled the short 100-meter section of tech. It wasn't impossible but it was hard, and in conclusion, those 2 rocks at the crux corner 2/3 up the Challenge were aptly named, Ernie and Burt, the gatekeepers to success. Heckle Rock certainly had its moments of hilarity, frustration, and elation, small victories.

Ernie and Burt


Saturday, June 1 - Day 2 // The eXC and the Trailforks Challenge


The MEGA VOLT eXC - Presented by Rocky Mountain
From the festival grounds at Manitou beach, up through the vineyards and into the Three Blind Mice network. This 24.4km lap was a great way to start the day. More of a Fondo with a neutral rollout, but once people felt their legs and lungs pumping, the wind in their hair, it was go time.


eXC Saturday morning

eXC Saturday morning

eXC Saturday morning

eXC Saturday morning

eXC Saturday morning
This crowd was rowdy
eXC Saturday morning
Logs, drops, and plenty of fun


eXC Saturday morning
Always the lake for Apres
The MEGA VOLT eXC
Finish line flags


Trailforks Challenge - Presented by Trailforks
5 Check Points, each one marked on Trailforks, but the navigation was up to the teams to figure out. What a great way to explore a network, work together, and have fun. Each checkpoint earned the participant an extra ticket into the Grand Prizie Giveaways (a Fox 38 fork, a Swagman rack, and a Rocky Mountain Powerplay, plus piles of other great gear).

Trailforks Adventure Challenge

A rock is a rock.
but it can be so much more

Sunday, June 2 - Day 3 // The eEnduro and Final Awards


The MEGA VOLT eEnduro - Presented by FOX
Well, it's pretty much self-explanatory, 3 special stages devilishly designed by the local riders to showcase some of their favorites. This network has a bit of everything, from loamy berms, to gnarly rock gardens, expansive views, grassy meadows, brown ribbons of sweet singletrack to log launches, rock drops, and everything else you can imagine as well.

Enduro

eEnduro - final Awards

eEnduro - final Awards

eEnduro - final Awards

enduro

eEnduro - final Awards

Riding bikes fast takes focus
eEnduro - final Awards
Good times - lets shake on that

Final Awards
No good weekend finishes without a final celebration 'super high-five', and with Brett Tippie as the MC, it's a show of it's own, not to be missed. The MEGA VOLT is North America's only eMTB Festival and has something special to offer, come on out and give it a try.

Wade Simmons rides the Grand Prize
There's one happy winner - Adventure Challenge Prize

Acknowledgements

We are grateful for the opportunity to recreate on the lands of the Sylix/Okanagan people. This event is operated with respect and care for the land and its people.

The MEGA VOLT couldn’t put on this eMTB Festival without the support of the Penticton and Area Cycling Association (PACA). A portion of each registration fee will be donated to this organization that builds and maintains these amazing local trails.


