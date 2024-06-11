Video & Photo Recap: The 2024 Mega Volt eMTB Festival

The MEGA VOLT part IV
Naramata, Penticton
May 31 to June 2, 2024
Trail network: The Three Blind Mice
Videographer // Max McCulloch
Photographers // Jens Klett, Deniz Murdano
In its fourth iteration, has returned to the beautiful wine country of Naramata and Penticton, in the South Okanagan. Changes for this year include: more Challenges, fewer Races, Group rides, and more Industry Expo. What didn't change was the awesome vibe that everyone felt after a supremely satisfying weekend of riding, exploring, and breaking bread together.Friday, May 31 - Day 1 // The Consistency Challenge and Hill ClimbThe Consistency Challenge - Presented by Specialized
After registration and a short welcome from the MEGA VOLT Team, riders headed out with Trailforks directions to experience the Consistency Challenge, followed by the Hill Climb Challenge. For the Consistency, 3 laps or as many as you wanted to do on the 4km marked route, with the smallest differential being the outcome. For many, it was simply spinning laps fast and slow with friends and high-fiving the weekend getaway.The Hill Climb Challenge - Presented by Cannondale
Seguing seamlessly into the next Challenge, the Hill Climb, riders simply turned around and one by one, tackled the short 100-meter section of tech. It wasn't impossible but it was hard, and in conclusion, those 2 rocks at the crux corner 2/3 up the Challenge were aptly named, Ernie and Burt, the gatekeepers to success. Heckle Rock certainly had its moments of hilarity, frustration, and elation, small victories.Saturday, June 1 - Day 2 // The eXC and the Trailforks ChallengeThe MEGA VOLT eXC - Presented by Rocky Mountain
From the festival grounds at Manitou beach, up through the vineyards and into the Three Blind Mice network. This 24.4km lap was a great way to start the day. More of a Fondo with a neutral rollout, but once people felt their legs and lungs pumping, the wind in their hair, it was go time.Trailforks Challenge - Presented by Trailforks
5 Check Points, each one marked on Trailforks, but the navigation was up to the teams to figure out. What a great way to explore a network, work together, and have fun. Each checkpoint earned the participant an extra ticket into the Grand Prizie Giveaways (a Fox 38 fork, a Swagman rack, and a Rocky Mountain Powerplay, plus piles of other great gear). Sunday, June 2 - Day 3 // The eEnduro and Final AwardsThe MEGA VOLT eEnduro - Presented by FOX
Well, it's pretty much self-explanatory, 3 special stages devilishly designed by the local riders to showcase some of their favorites. This network has a bit of everything, from loamy berms, to gnarly rock gardens, expansive views, grassy meadows, brown ribbons of sweet singletrack to log launches, rock drops, and everything else you can imagine as well. Final Awards
No good weekend finishes without a final celebration 'super high-five', and with Brett Tippie as the MC, it's a show of it's own, not to be missed. The MEGA VOLT is North America's only eMTB Festival and has something special to offer, come on out and give it a try.Acknowledgements
We are grateful for the opportunity to recreate on the lands of the Sylix/Okanagan people.
This event is operated with respect and care for the land and its people.
The MEGA VOLT couldn’t put on this eMTB Festival without the support of the Penticton and Area Cycling Association (PACA
). A portion of each registration fee will be donated to this organization that builds and maintains these amazing local trails.
