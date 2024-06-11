Video & Photo Recap: The 2024 Mega Volt eMTB Festival

A 3-Day eMTB Festival Pass It's not a Race, it's Rock-n-Roll

The MEGA VOLT part IV

Naramata, Penticton

May 31 to June 2, 2024

Trail network: The Three Blind Mice

Videographer // Max McCulloch

Photographers // Jens Klett, Deniz Murdano

Friday, May 31 - Day 1 // The Consistency Challenge and Hill Climb

The Consistency Challenge - Presented by Specialized

Manitou Beach. Welcome meeting

The Hill Climb Challenge - Presented by Cannondale

Saturday, June 1 - Day 2 // The eXC and the Trailforks Challenge

The MEGA VOLT eXC - Presented by Rocky Mountain

This crowd was rowdy Logs, drops, and plenty of fun

Always the lake for Apres Finish line flags

Trailforks Challenge - Presented by Trailforks

A rock is a rock. but it can be so much more

Sunday, June 2 - Day 3 // The eEnduro and Final Awards

The MEGA VOLT eEnduro - Presented by FOX

Riding bikes fast takes focus Good times - lets shake on that

Final Awards

Wade Simmons rides the Grand Prize There's one happy winner - Adventure Challenge Prize

Acknowledgements

