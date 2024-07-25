Powered by Outside

Video & Photo Report: Fest Sessions Polska 2024

Jul 24, 2024
by Fest Series  

Fest Series and Szymon Godziek have once again collaborated to bring Fest Sessions Polska to life in the scenic hillsides of Kudowa-Zdrój and share an amazing edit made from just a small slice of all the riding that went down.

FEST SESSIONS POLSKA
2024



2024 turned into a huge success thanks to the efforts of so many dedicated freeriders, builders, filmers and friends. Despite battling a bit with the weather (as is always the case), we enjoyed a few of those dream evenings, riding in perfect conditions, with jaw-dropping sunsets behind us, lap after lap after lap, until it was too dark to see a thing. Even then, a brave few took out their lights and kept the session going in the dark.


Our amazing location with three separate lines originally designed and built by Vink Creations was expanded upon in 2024. Szymon’s goal was to add a jib line, an entrance to the lower portion of the biggest line that could be hit in the evening when the sun was in your eyes on the upper trail. To make this possible, two new jumps were added while the final trick jump received a massive facelift.
All this, plus the time-consuming work of refreshing a line that had sat through the winter, was done by builders who came from nearby and abroad to get the job done for the rest of us. A massive thank you goes out to everyone who volunteered their time and energies to this project, including RedBelge, Marcin Rot, Lukaš Mayer, Filip Dian, Kamil Hodyl, Przemek Abramowicz, Mateusz Zajaczkowski, Szymek Pope, Glowa & Rams, Andrzej Smolarski, Mateusz Smolarski, Dawid Maszczak and Kacper Maszczak.


Kudowa-Zdrój is a special spot for Szymon because it sits within Poland, and it provides dedicated locals with a chance to progress their own riding. Throughout the rest of the season people will come armed with shovels and rakes and jugs of water to keep the lines going and push themselves. It’s a great way to give back to such a welcoming community and the results speak for themselves when locals as young as ten are conquering the largest jumps on the line.


Besides the talent that came to build, some of the best filmers, photographers and drone flyers in the world came out to do their magic for us. We wouldn’t have captured these moments so beautifully without the efforts of Toni Schwanke, Kacper Spławiński, Bartek Wolinski, Johannes Bitter, Héloïse Lamberti and David Nogales.


And as fewer and fewer events continue on ‘For Riders, By Riders’ a huge thanks has to go out to Szymon Godziek for his time and energy, and to his sponsors who share our vision and contributed to making such a fun, progressive and exiting event happen for us all.
To Specialized, Reverse Components and Red Bull - we thank you!


