Video & Photo Report: Gowaan Fest 2022

Video by Ben Gerrish // HDDN Media

On arrival the ladies signed in and collected their goodie bags.

Both Saturday and Sunday mornings schedule started with a yoga session led by Karen from Soul Connection Yoga.

We had 4 coaches on site throughout the whole weekend. Katy Curd coaching a beginner jumps course.]

This is Suzi, when not volunteering she was coaching a variety of sessions.

Julie coaching drops in the woods.

Jess Stone, hot off an EWS top 10 passing on her knowledge.

Everyone got sendy at the Scott Airbag trick off and wheelie workshop.

The Mudhugger Dual Slalom was the final riding activity on Saturday.

It was only a 'friendly' dual slalom race, no timing involved...

...but plenty of ladies were gritting their teeth to the finish line!

After the dual slalom we had a bit of fun with a 'mudchugger' challenge!

You know it's party time when they're running a bullet lid.

Pizza and Q&A before the dancing kicked off.

Sunday activities started with the DYEDBRO Drift Off, providing plenty of crashing and fun.

All ages got stuck into the Leatt Pumptrack fastest lap competition which was running all weekend.

Maintenance workshops with Si from a local bike shop, 18bikes.

Smiles all round!

Raffle and prizes to round off an awesome weekend.

One lucky winner of the main raffle prize, a Marin Rift Zone 29. This lady unfortunately crashed and went home early but her friends had her raffle tickets!

Our awesome volunteers who we couldn't have gone the weekend without!

At the start of June, after a two year hiatus due to Covid, the Gowaan Fest was back for the second time - and was bigger and better than ever!For those of you who don't know, Gowaan Gals is a brand which myself (Martha Gill) and friend Bex Baraona created together to share our love for bikes, and show that it's okay to make a fool of yourself, be silly, and have fun whilst out with your mates egging each other on! Gowaan Fest was a natural progression for us as we wanted to get more women on bikes and having a good time. The aim of this women's only weekend was for everyone to let their hair down, overcome challenges, make new friends, and most of all have fun!With 350 people on site and a fun packed schedule, we were set for an awesome time. The weekend kicked off by welcoming the girls on Friday evening with a BBQ and movie night, which got them hyped for the riding to follow. Throughout Saturday and Sunday the trails at Farmer Johns Bike Park were open to ride, there were multiple coaching sessions, maintenance workshops and yoga classes. We also had a few events to let the ladies harness their competitive side, including the Scott Air Bag Trick Off, The Mud Hugger Dual Slalom, The Leatt Pumptrack Fastest Lap and The Dyed Bro Drift Off.Saturday night's entertainment consisted of a Q&A with Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, Ella Connolly, Chloe Taylor, Bex & myself, where many questions covered topics such as training, long term goals and sponsorship. Food and drink were a plenty from fantastic vendors, the music started pumping along with the dance floor from early on until midnight, where campers happily trotted off back to their tents.When the time came to say goodbyes we wrapped up the weekend with a prize giving where there were awards for events, spot prizes, and a raffle which included a Marin Rift Zone 29. All in all it was a great weekend, we hope that everyone who attended left feeling stoked to ride bikes!Please enjoy the video recap and photos from the weekend!