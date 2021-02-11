Video & Photo Report: Richie Rude, Peter Ostroski, & More Take Part in Underground Trans New England Enduro - Part 2

Sunday River is one of the largest ski resorts in the Northeast and while their bike park may have closed years ago, the locals have kept the trails running. The years since the park shut down have given the dirt time to regenerate and soften up, leaving the trails void of the typical abusive bike park harshness. But don’t let that fool you into thinking these trails have lost their edge. They are still raw, technical, and sometimes downright nasty stretches of single-track. One particular trail, Double Vision, made even the best second guess their skills.

Sunday River local and creator of the worlds greatest event logo, Jane Rossi joined for the day to help show off her local stash

Best to bring a friend to help catch you should you opt for Double Vision. Trail rating: "probably a quadruple triple black diamond"

Filmer and video editor Josh Lawless enjoying the trail for himself between shots

Years of sitting idle have given the soil at Sunday River bike park time refresh and soften up

It was a rad week exploring the New England jank with a sick group of people. The riding was good, the food was gourmet, killer group of people. Five star Yelp review — Evan Booth

Logging the biggest week on my mountain bike was easy with such a fun group of people and epic terrain full of surprises around every corner! — Corinne Prevot

The White Mountains are an ancient, rugged, granite strewn range in the northern half of New Hampshire. North Conway is a town nestled in the heart of these mountains brimming with both outlet stores and artisan shops alike. Look beyond the outlets and main street and you will find out exactly why it's become known for the best gravity focused trail riding in the Northeast. With trails that rival those found in legendary places such as British Columbia, it's become known for the best gravity focused riding in the Northeast. Fast, rough, jank, tech, flow and big mountain adventure… it’s all here. A dedicated crew of local riders have formed Ride NoCo, a trail advocacy group for the region who have taken the reigns on managing many of the mountain bike specific trails and are constantly breaking ground on new terrain keeping everyone excited.

I felt the event really captured the spirit of New England mountain biking through the places, terrain, and most importantly: the people. Really technical challenging riding, variable weather, great people, and a genuine spirit of adventure. — Sam Damon

Good trails, rad people, tasty food, dialed camping, and classic New England weather made for a week to remember — Gavin Vaughn

Day 5 started, and ended cold and wet. Luckily the trails were mint and spirits were peaking

Nothing better than conquering a burly bit of trails with all your friends cheering you on

this was an unforgettable event on so many levels, the amazing crew, the challenging and endless terrain, New England's Fall beauty, being deliciously nourished and challenged to the core — Ali Zimmer

A culmination of our past experiences in other regions of the world, we wanted to bring a core group of local riders together to test the trans-enduro concept in our own backyard in New England. We approached this week as we do with any blind racing event, “playing it live”. We spent months piecing together all the details, exploring and searching for new trails, and dialing in our vision. This initial rough draft of TNE paid off with one of the best weeks on bikes folks have experienced in a classic New England style of challenging weather, demanding trails, and a scrappy attitude — TNE Team. Adam Morse, Pat Noonan, Peter Ostroski, Tom Sampson.

One of the best bike trips I've ever been on. Super rad crew, amazing vibes, big days, and gnarly trails, what more can you ask for? — Bassil Silver

Thanks to our event sponsors and supports who helped make it all happen

Full length event video below