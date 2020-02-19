Video & Photo Report: Days 3 & 4 - Trans NZ

Day 3

Racers started a day with a shuttle up through the clouds to the base of Coronet Peak Ski Field.

The volly crew hit the trails well before anyone else and are last to leave. Give them a high five when you see them.

Yeah you guessed it. The morning salute. Party on dudes!

Nothing like a little peer pressure first thing in the morning. Don't mess it up.

What a view aye. Coronet has to have one of the most epic backdrops.

Yea its the classic Coronet shot. But we couldn't come all this way not to shoot it.

Stage 2 headed down the opposite side of the ski field. Thankfully the lift opened and there was no need to climb again.

Paul Van der Ploeg (AUS) was railing each and every turn. All about that exit speed.

Come on, we couldn't not include this iconic masterpiece.

I'm just going to leave this here. It doesn't even need a caption. How good!

Lean er' in and commit.

The clouds came and went throughout the day. Moody right?

From here right down to the lake. Not. Too. Bad.

It can be hard keeping your eyes on the trail with that backdrop.

The ladies have been getting their shred on all week long. Watch out boys, they're coming for you.

This view never gets old. How could it though, look at THAT!

Day 3 Results

Open Men



1st. Eddie Masters - 00:19:10 (Guest Rider)

2nd. Matt Walker - 00:19:45 (Guest Rider)

3rd. Charlie Murray - 00:19:57

4th. Hayden Lockhart - 00:20:14

5th. Calum Wilson - 00:20:22

Open Women



1st. Harriet Beaven - 00:25:01

2nd. Falesha Stocker - 00:25:33

3rd. Caitlin Dore - 00:26:07

4th. Shantel Koenig - 00:26:52

5th. Genevieve Kayat - 00:27:44



Short day you say? Short but still punishing.

Day 4

Every rock roll has a line of pink dots showing you the way. Be warned, do not venture away from the dots.

The open landscape in Alexandra gives some amazing perspective's

It's a decision you have to make at every rock roll.. send or roll?

Lean back and let er' go.

Never stop attacking. Seconds can be found everywhere.

The dust hung in the trees. Vision was definitely low at points.

You just can't take some people anywhere - Im talking about you specifically Tom.

Alexandra sits right at the base of the trails. Conveniently you have to cross the river and nothing beats an after ride swim.

Max Hides (NZL) is slowly climbing the ranks. Could a podium finish be on the cards?

The dots. Follow the dots.

Day 4 Results

Open Men



1st. Charlie Murray - 00:18:09

2nd. Max Hides - 00:18:51

3rd. Mitch Codner - 00:18:58

4th. Jordan Powell - 00:19:01

5th. Calum Wilson - 00:19:11



Open Women



1st. Harriet Beaven - 00:26:29

2nd. Falesha Stocker - 00:26:36

3rd. Caitlin Dore - 00:27:23

4th. Genevieve Kayat - 00:28:46

5th. Alice Foote - 00:28:47



Thanks for the epic day Phil. Another one for the books.

Local Shredders Results

Open Men



1st. Bradley Harris - 00:17:19

2nd. Thomas Begg - 00:19:04

3rd. Sam Paris - 00:19:46

Open Women



1st. Phoebe Coers - 00:22:04

2nd. Robin Pieper - 00:22:20

3rd. Nicole Mesman - 00:23:21



Bradley Harris smoked everyone today. Local knowledge you say? Nope, the kid is just pinned!

Phoebe Coers dominated the Alex tracks to take the local lady shredders top spot for the day

A huge thanks to Monteiths in Alexandra for hosting the racers at the end of the day. You guys killed it!