Video & Photo Report: Days 5 & 6 - Trans NZ

Day 5

Racers tackle the only real climb of the day up to stage 1. From here it was all chairlift goodness.

The dirt at Cardrona really couldn't have been any better. Conditions were all time.

Jerry Devon(USA) may be racing in the Master 40+ category but don't let that fool you. He's been schooling the youngsters all week with style and speed.

Charlie Murray(NZL) absolutely ripping down stage 1. He's been in a league of his own all week.

I mean I guess the view is ok right?

The NZ landscape providing yet another banger image.

Ride smooth and ride fast. Especially when people are watching.

Local legend Mark Nicolls lives, breathes, sleeps, eats, dreams mountain bikes. Sadly he couldn't be with us all week but he graced us with his presence for the last 2 days.

Christian Wingate(NZL) foot out, flat out!

Lift line banter was strong all day.

Yep, it was a tough day at the office.

Charlie Murray(NZL) was never seen in anything but an aggressive attack position. The guy is a machine.

Ben Jenkinson(AUS) was our youngest rider at only 16. He had a tough day 1 but from there out he showed just how fast he was with multiple top 10 finishes.

Day 5 Results

Open Men



1st. Charlie Murray - 00:22:39

2nd. Calum Wilson - 00:23:28

3rd. Hayden Lockhart - 00:23:30

4th=. Mitch Codner - 00:24:05

4th=. Jordan Powell - 00:24:05

Open Women



1st. Harriet Beaven - 00:30:45

2nd. Falesha Stocker - 00:31:46

3rd. Genevieve Kayat - 00:34:49

4th. Caitlin Dore - 00:36:38

5th. Alice Foote - 00:37:38



Day 6

What a day to close it out. It's almost a little emotional.

The final morning salute. Ride on dudes.

Take it all in. Not a bad place to start a stage really. Max Hides(NZL) about to drop.

Paul Van der Ploeg(AUS) made the trip over to the better side of the ditch for a week. They do say the grass is greener on the other side...

Ben Scammels(GBR) escaped the British winter to come race. It doesn't sound like a bad idea really.

Party trains for days.

Michael Ronning(AUS) focused. Ronning had a strong performance all week in the Master 40+ category.

Christian Wingate(NZL) trying to focus on the trail and not the view.

The face of "oh god there's more roots, I can't hold on any longer".

I don't believe we have ever had such a dominating performance at a Trans race. Charlie Murray(NZL) didn't put a foot wrong all week.

Day 6 Results

Open Men



1st. Charlie Murray - 00:20:32

2nd. Calum Wilson - 00:21:17

3rd. Hayden Lockhart - 00:21:26

4th. Max Hides - 00:21:29

5th. Jordan Powell - 00:21:40

Open Women



1st. Harriet Beaven - 00:27:56

2nd. Falesha Stocker - 00:28:07

3rd. Caitlin Dore - 00:31:40

4th. Shantel Koenig - 00:31:58

5th. Alice Foote - 00:33:39



Overall Results

Open Men



1st. Charlie Murray - 01:58:54

2nd. Hayden Lockhart - 02:05:58

3rd. Calum Wilson - 02:06:31

4th. Jordan Powell - 02:06:54

5th. Max Hides - 02:07:05

Open Women



1st=. Falesha Stocker - 02:43:13

1st=. Harriet Beaven - 02:43:13

3rd. Caitlin Dore - 02:59:39

4th. Shantel Koenig - 03:04:45

5th. Alice Foote - 03:08:11



Your womens podium.

A classic Trans NZ send-off. I'm sorry boys but the girls well and truly beat you at this one!