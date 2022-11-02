Video & Photo Story: An Inside Look At Freeride Madeira in 'Shaping an Island'

Words: iXS

Madeira - a real pearl in the Atlantic Ocean

The diversity that Madeira has to offer is unbelievable. The island changes after almost every corner.

Cruisin’ into the sunset. That’s how a perfect day on the bike should end.

Stunning landscapes, different microclimates and beautiful diverse nature make Madeira a magical place.

The Story of Freeride Madeira

The team of Freeride Madeira believes that there is no great business without great trails.

Even rainy days are still epic on Madeira. No matter the weather, the crew can be found working on the trails 5 days out of the week.

The water channels are called Levadas and can be found all over the Island. The way next to them is pretty flat and brings the team deep into the forest to build their trails.

Headlamps are mandatory for trail building on Madeira Often they have to go through tiny tunnels to reach the trail they are working on.

A lot of trails a so remote or in such a deep forest, you can’t reach them with machines

Depending on the terrain, the team uses techniques that have been used on the island for hundreds of years in agriculture.

It’s so cool that some brands see the effort that we’ve put in, like iXS, for example, and support us, support trail builders. — John Fernandes

Freeride Madeira is giving back 20% of their income to the Trails

Shape more than Trails

Over the years they planted thousands of trees on the island.

With the development of the island as a world-class bike destination, Freeride Madeira has not only created their own business, but created business opportunities for others too. And we at iXS are honored to support the team at Freeride Madeira. Through their hard work and passion, they’re shaping more than just a world-class riding destination – they’re shaping the whole island.



#livetraillife

Cheers guys! Thank you for the incredible work you put into shaping the whole island!

Madeira is known as a world-class bike destination. Riders from all over the globe love the beautiful landscapes, great weather and, above all, the huge variety of awesome trails this place has to offer. But trails don’t fall from the sky. It needs hours of work, dedication, and a team of passionate people to build them. In the first episode of iXS Trail Stories, we take a deeper look into the work of Freeride Madeira who have shaped more than trails on the island.If you are a mountain biker and never heard about Madeira, you must have spent the past years living under a rock. It’s a real diamond in the Atlantic Ocean and a dream destination for almost every biker. What makes Madeira so special is that you can find all five continents and all four seasons on this island which is only 57 km long and 22 km wide. Due to the island's beautiful and diverse nature, Madeira is also referred to as the flower island. But not only nature is super diverse on Madeira, the trails also vary immensely. But how did Madeira get such a great reputation within the global bike community?Three guys play a major role in the development of the island: John, Rob and Filipe. Three friends with a deep love for mountain biking. It started in the year 2010 when the three did a bike trip to Portes du Soleil, one of the most popular bike destinations in the alps. In the middle of the bike park, surrounded by huge mountains and tons of trails, it dawned on them that Madeira had the ingredients to measure up to bike parks like Portes du Soleil. The landscape, the mild climate all year long, and the stunning views could position the island as a world-class bike destination. There was only one thing missing –proper trails. They spent their free time digging and maintaining, and as soon as the company earned enough money, they hired their first full-time trail builder: Alex.What does trail building in Madeira look like? Well, that’s impossible to explain in one sentence. Not only does the kind of work they have to do during the year vary significantly, but so do the terrain and techniques. You can have a proper rainforest with perfect loam on one side, and then a real sea of rocks on the other. Depending on the terrain, the team uses techniques, that have been used on the island for hundreds of years in agriculture. Over the years, the team of Freeride Madeira has built more than 20 trails with a length of 250 km on the island. Building and maintaining never end and to offer the best experience while growing the trail network, Freeride Madeira invests 20% of the company’s income to build new trails and maintain existing ones.In the past, big wildfires caused huge damage to parts of the island. To protect what they love, Freeride Madeira works closely with the team of the ecoloquical park of Funchal. Together they realized the first official trail on the island and planted thousands of trees to reforest damaged parts. But working in the forest is only one part of the prevention. It goes alongside supporting the local community and getting more kids on bikes, giving the island’s next generation the chance to explore mountain biking and its opportunities.