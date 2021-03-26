Video & Photo Story: Emily Batty Showcases the Incredible Riding in Victoria, BC

Victoria, BC has forged a name for itself as a training destination for endurance athletes over recent years. Thanks to its location on the southern tip of Vancouver Island, it offers a more temperate climate and stays drier than the mainland- perfect for making those big training blocks that little bit more bearable. Alongside the weather, the terrain and trail network create an ideal training ground. Whether its XC trails, gravel loops, or road rides- everything is on the doorstep.

With the winter months kicking in, it was an easy decision for XC World Cup Racer Emily Batty and team mate Laurie Arseneault on where to head to prepare themselves for the season ahead.

Having spent the majority of her adult life traveling around the world for racing, Emily has rarely spent so much of her time in Canada and has been enjoying reconnecting with her home.

bigquotesCanada as a country is so beautiful, we have some of the most diverse terrain and nature in the world! It's great for training on the mountain bikes and the gravel bikes and everyday is a bit of an adventure when you go out on the bike.Emily Batty

Rob Parkin and Sterling Lorence headed to Victoria to capture what makes the place so special. Safe to say- mission accomplished.

Emily Batty and Laurie Arseneault in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

Coffee stops are an integral part of an endurance athlete's training program

Winter training could be worse. A lot worse.

Photography by: Sterling Lorence

Video by: Rob Parkin and Nandoo Production

With support from: Canyon Bicycles

Featuring: Emily Batty and Laurie Arseneault riding for Canyon MTB Racing

13 Comments

  • 7 1
 They really should have said Vancouver island and not victoria. Sooke isn't victoria, saanichton (the dump) isn't victoria and Duncan sure as hell isn't victoria.

Victoria isn't a riding destination.
  • 4 0
 Splitting hairs, I think. If you're coming to ride in the area, you're probably staying in Victoria and doing short drives to the trails.
  • 3 0
 Don't get me wrong. I loved living there and miss it. The pubs, the views, the partying, the pubs, the pubs, the restaurants, etc.
  • 2 0
 @jayacheess: nah better to stay in cumberland for that. Way more trail systems nearby plus tofino is just over the hump and around the corner.
  • 3 0
 I have friends in Victoria and hear great things about the city but haven't been able to get out to visit. Was always going to take a bike with me, whenever the visit happens. Want to poke around the island in general.
  • 5 0
 Canyon is really coming along in terms of sponsoring the right people
  • 1 0
 I first started riding mountain bikes in Victoria in the mid 80's, and hardly anyone was biking on the local trails then. Mt Doug was a favourite destination that was within riding distance, and it's shown here @ :22

Thanks for the trip down memory lane, would love to get back home one day.
  • 4 1
 "I'm home"
Emily Batty, who is 3000+km west of her home in Ontario, lol
  • 1 0
 looks a lovely place do they do fish n chips
  • 1 0
 It's legendary!
  • 3 0
 Red Fish Blue Fish. Right on the water, best in town!
  • 1 0
 dats some nice arbutus right there
  • 1 0
 They showcased the worst riding spots in Greater Vic...sweet

Post a Comment



