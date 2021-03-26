Video & Photo Story: Emily Batty Showcases the Incredible Riding in Victoria, BC

Words: Canyon
Victoria, BC has forged a name for itself as a training destination for endurance athletes over recent years. Thanks to its location on the southern tip of Vancouver Island, it offers a more temperate climate and stays drier than the mainland- perfect for making those big training blocks that little bit more bearable. Alongside the weather, the terrain and trail network create an ideal training ground. Whether its XC trails, gravel loops, or road rides- everything is on the doorstep.
With the winter months kicking in, it was an easy decision for XC World Cup Racer Emily Batty and team mate Laurie Arseneault on where to head to prepare themselves for the season ahead.
Having spent the majority of her adult life traveling around the world for racing, Emily has rarely spent so much of her time in Canada and has been enjoying reconnecting with her home.
|Canada as a country is so beautiful, we have some of the most diverse terrain and nature in the world! It's great for training on the mountain bikes and the gravel bikes and everyday is a bit of an adventure when you go out on the bike.—Emily Batty
Rob Parkin and Sterling Lorence headed to Victoria to capture what makes the place so special. Safe to say- mission accomplished.
|The feeling of being home is what makes Canada so special for me. It’s really hard to describe, but when you’re home it’s a feeling like no other.—Emily Batty
Photography by: Sterling Lorence
Video by: Rob Parkin and Nandoo Production
With support from: Canyon Bicycles
Featuring: Emily Batty
and Laurie Arseneault
riding for Canyon MTB Racing
