Video & Photo Story: eMTB Holiday in the Alps with Kathi Kuypers & Her Mom

Spending quality time with my mom on EMTBs

Sissi Kuypers

When mom tells you that 8 bikes in the garage are too many....

The whole group on their way to Bella Tola

DAY 1: An easy start

It is so amazing where our bikes can take us

There are some awesome trails to the cabin of Moosalp

DAY 2: I am actually not so much into hiking….

Facetiming with my brothers and the cat at home

Packing for another good day on the bike

But before, let's check the weather forecast

DAY 3: Let’s head to Matterhorn

on our way to the Matterhorn

Mom: "It's tasty, try it" Kathi puts it in her mouth. Kathi: "uuargh"

A beautiful tour came to an end

One last trail in Zermatt

Thank you mommy for being you, Love you!

My life more or less normally happens on the road. But this year spending time with Mom was my first priority. Leaving the bikes at home was no option, so we participated in the Family and Friends Haute Route. A guided Ebike tour with E-Alps in Valais. We spent the night in a hut, chatting and enjoying dedicated time together on and off the bike. It feels good to spend some quality time with momMy mum asked me to spend our holidays together and since I am always on the road I thought it would be a great opportunity to spend more time together.She proposed Venice and shopping in Paris but I was more like Bikepark Chatel or Schladming!? Well, you have to strike the right balance and find a common compromise so we decided to take part at the e-alps experience tour through the French Alps in Valais. Neither of us had been there before. This tour is entirely on eMTBs, the perfect choice to compensate for our different levels of riding.About my mom: Sissi is 59 years young at heart and a mother of 3 children. She was born in a time where if something was broken, they would fix it, not throw it away. She is a strong woman, my role model.She has taught me how to cook, do my hair, how to handle heartbreaks and at the end of the day that my feet should be dirty, my hair messy and my eyes sparkling. She is like a candle. She burns herself up to give others light. So it was time to give something back and to show her more of this world than just our beautiful home of the Bavarian Alps.I assured my mother that I would take care of everything and that there will be no dangerous trails and jumps on our tour. In fact, I actually didn’t really know what exactly will happen but a bike trip through Valais sounds way better than a museum visit or even a crowded shopping mall in Paris.We packed my car, travelled to Vercorin and spent the first night in a beautiful chalet called Le Mazots de la Source. In the next morning we met the rest of the group and our guide Adria. We were 8 participants, a mixed group from 45-70 years of age. I knew an adventure was going to happen when I met the couple Anne-Lise and Roland. Both 70 years of age and always hungry for a great adventure on bikes.The historic village of Vercorin is the ideal starting point for an Alpine eBike tour. After a coffee, it was time to do our first gentle climb in the Val d’Anniviers to the turquoise water of Moiry Lake. We had a picnic at the bottom of Moiry glacier, changed the battery of our bikes and after crossing five breathtaking 4,000m peaks, we arrived at the historical hotel Bella Tola to relax at the hotel’s spa. What a first day!Distance cycled: 60 kmD+ : 2280mD- : 1960mOn Day 2, we switched from biking shoes into hiking shoes and walked over 10km across an alpine Col, called the Meidpass on 2900m into the Turtmanntal Valley. The weather was unfortunately not on our side this day and we missed the breathtaking views. After having lunch we were jumping back on our bikes and headed to the exclusive E- Alps cabin in Moosalp. It’s a cute little mountain cabin at about 2000m. First thing: a beer in the jacuzzi in front of a great panorama and afterwards cheese raclette with the whole group. What more can you ask for?Distance cycled: 10 km of hiking / 48km of ebikeD+ : 730m of hiking / 1850m on the ebikeD- : 460m of hiking / 2000m on the ebikeAfter a delicious breakfast on the terrace of the cabin, it was time to head to Zermatt. We crossed the 4’000m peaks of Saas Valley and the Weisshorn and finally arrived at the iconic Matterhorn in Zermatt. Mom surprised me again with her fantastic climbing skills. She stuck to my back wheel and mastered all the technical single trail climbs like a professional. Stoked!Distance cycled: 47 kmD+ : 1050 mD- : 1500 mPictures: Jeremie CarronVideo: Johann SchmidBIG thanks to Bosch eBike systems