Video & Photo Story: Endless Downhill in Mexico in 'Perspectivas Frescas'

Aug 10, 2021
by Oaxaca Bike Expeditions  

What comes to mind when you think of Mexico? Is it, a luxurious mountainous adventure with loamy dirt, world-class food, beautiful views, historical architecture, and an inviting cultural experience? To be honest, that's not at all what we were thinking when we booked the trip, but it's precisely what we found when we landed in the beautiful mountain city of Oaxaca Mexico.

This city, known for its exquisite food, historical architecture, and famous Mezcal is also the location of, arguably, Mexico's finest mountain biking. The surrounding mountains are filled with extensive trail systems all easily accessed via our guided shuttle vehicle. What’s better, almost every trail can be shuttled from top to bottom. While these trails are best suited for trail bikes, it’s entirely possible to bring a DH bike and still enjoy your time riding. In fact, while it's very rare to see anyone else out on the trails due to the sheer size of the trail network, we did see a couple riders tearing it up on DH rigs.

With dirt that could have easily been out of British Columbia, 40 minute non-stop descents amongst 10-foot-tall Agaves, and a five-star lodging experience, our time with Oaxaca Bike Expeditions quickly became an all-time favorite trip for us all, and one we hope to repeat very soon. Thank you to Javier for his incredible hospitality and great local knowledge. Fun fact, he’s also one of the best deep sea fishers in the region.

Clare and Rafa trying to look tough...

You look around at the beautiful color in this city and it quickly puts a smile on your face. Clare knows a thing or two about that.

An early morning breakfast so that we can hit the trails as soon as possible.

We hit a number of incredible cafes while we were there. While his expression makes it look like Javier could have used a second latte that morning, he always seemed to have endless energy.

Freshly baked goods were always on hand throughout the rides.

Eat the colors of the rainbow, it's delicious. No, we don't mean Lucky Charms.

You ready to go? Rafa's always ready to go!

Clare's weapon of choice for the adventure.

Yes those are in fact 29in wheels. Dylan's massive Knolly Chilcotin makes them look small.

Now that looks more proportional with Rafa's Knolly Fugitive. Everyone was pretty happy to have Tannus on a number of occasions on the trail.

The streets of Oaxaca City are a sight to behold.

A vibrant city for a vibrant culture.

Dylan chasing down Clare during some of the trip's best conditions. Everyone seemed to have the case of the giggles even after a full week of tiring filming. It was that good.

There were cold beers waiting at the bottom for everyone in a small family-owned shop after an insane 45-minute nonstop decent. Even though no one took a single pedal stroke the drink was certainly needed. What do you think Kasen, far left, was thinking?

The classic rider circle whenever the camera gets brought out. Everyone wanted to make something that was worthy of the riding.

Beers check, shuttle rig check, good times check.

Dylan may have gotten his shoes a bit dirty....worth it! All the guides were great to be around and the company has their own photographers for anyone that comes and books a trip.

There were certainly spots that required your game face, but plenty of other sections that were nothing but smiles.

Rafa was spotting creative lines left and right.

Dylan seemed to just want to slap every loose corner he could find.

It turned into a bit of a contest between Dylan and Rafa who could kick up the biggest roost. If you watch the video you'll know Dylan won.

The double overhead agave that grew in the forest were jaw-dropping. "Dinosaurs are real" - Rafa

The riders that are forever grateful of Oaxaca Bike Expeditions generosity during their time in Mexico. Want to ride with Dylan in Oaxaca? Book a trip with him at the end of Febuary.

Riders: Dylan Crane, Clare Hamilton, and Rafa Infante
Video: Kasen Schamaun
This project was created by the Its Project in collaboration with Oaxaca Bike Expeditions.

To learn more and book your own adventure visit oaxacabikeexpeditions.com.

