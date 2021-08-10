Video & Photo Story: Endless Downhill in Mexico in 'Perspectivas Frescas'

What comes to mind when you think of Mexico? Is it, a luxurious mountainous adventure with loamy dirt, world-class food, beautiful views, historical architecture, and an inviting cultural experience? To be honest, that's not at all what we were thinking when we booked the trip, but it's precisely what we found when we landed in the beautiful mountain city of Oaxaca Mexico.
This city, known for its exquisite food, historical architecture, and famous Mezcal is also the location of, arguably, Mexico's finest mountain biking. The surrounding mountains are filled with extensive trail systems all easily accessed via our guided shuttle vehicle. What’s better, almost every trail can be shuttled from top to bottom. While these trails are best suited for trail bikes, it’s entirely possible to bring a DH bike and still enjoy your time riding. In fact, while it's very rare to see anyone else out on the trails due to the sheer size of the trail network, we did see a couple riders tearing it up on DH rigs.
With dirt that could have easily been out of British Columbia, 40 minute non-stop descents amongst 10-foot-tall Agaves, and a five-star lodging experience, our time with Oaxaca Bike Expeditions quickly became an all-time favorite trip for us all, and one we hope to repeat very soon. Thank you to Javier for his incredible hospitality and great local knowledge. Fun fact, he’s also one of the best deep sea fishers in the region.
You look around at the beautiful color in this city and it quickly puts a smile on your face. Clare knows a thing or two about that.
An early morning breakfast so that we can hit the trails as soon as possible.
We hit a number of incredible cafes while we were there. While his expression makes it look like Javier could have used a second latte that morning, he always seemed to have endless energy.
Beers check, shuttle rig check, good times check.
Dylan may have gotten his shoes a bit dirty....worth it! All the guides were great to be around and the company has their own photographers for anyone that comes and books a trip.
There were certainly spots that required your game face, but plenty of other sections that were nothing but smiles.Riders:
Dylan Crane, Clare Hamilton, and Rafa InfanteVideo:
Kasen Schamaun
This project was created by the Its Project in collaboration with Oaxaca Bike Expeditions.
To learn more and book your own adventure visit oaxacabikeexpeditions.com
5 Comments
oaxacabikeexpeditions.com look rad though but their rental fleet is all Transitions.
I wanna go ride in Mex now....and drink beer on the street.
