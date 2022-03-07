Video & Photo Story: Exploring Incredible Trails & Landscapes in Oman

After months without travelling, Eliott was more than happy to join the crew and get some vitamin D in the bank. I remember the first time I told him about Oman and the first thing he asked is were there any freeride lines? And could he bring his DH bike? We had no idea what to expect I just know they had big mountains and the Jabel Shams are pretty huge at 3300m high, but this trip was a complete adventure and Oman delivered more than we could imagine.



Oman is not like any other destination! First of all it's unknown to most of us and unless you have been very focused in geography class most of us struggle to place it on a map. But that's one of the many things we love about mountain biking, it takes you to places you may never have thought of. After a quick direct flight from Paris with Oman Air we landed in Mascate, the capital of the Sultanate of Oman.

Fun fact Oman is one of the smallest capitals in the World and one of the hottest too but 25°celsius in December was just on point for us.

After a quick logistical pit to get our cars and camping gear we were off to the highest point of Arabia Jabel Shams literally in Arabic the mountain of SUN that's a sign I guess cause Lucas rides for SUNN.