Video & Photo Story: Exploring Incredible Trails & Landscapes in Oman

Words: VeetireCo After months without travelling, Eliott was more than happy to join the crew and get some vitamin D in the bank. I remember the first time I told him about Oman and the first thing he asked is were there any freeride lines? And could he bring his DH bike? We had no idea what to expect I just know they had big mountains and the Jabel Shams are pretty huge at 3300m high, but this trip was a complete adventure and Oman delivered more than we could imagine.
Oman is not like any other destination! First of all it's unknown to most of us and unless you have been very focused in geography class most of us struggle to place it on a map. But that's one of the many things we love about mountain biking, it takes you to places you may never have thought of. After a quick direct flight from Paris with Oman Air we landed in Mascate, the capital of the Sultanate of Oman.
Fun fact Oman is one of the smallest capitals in the World and one of the hottest too but 25°celsius in December was just on point for us.
After a quick logistical pit to get our cars and camping gear we were off to the highest point of Arabia Jabel Shams literally in Arabic the mountain of SUN that's a sign I guess cause Lucas rides for SUNN.
Misfat is a typical village in Oman and it also had some of the most challenging trails, from steep rock to narrow expose single track it was a good warm-up for the big objective of riding the Jabel Shams and the infamous Balcony Walk. A little tourist session for Lucas between the palm trees and a system of irrigation named Falaj that was built 45000 years ago!
Playing cat and mouse between the date trees.
Time to pack our bikes to go to the Jabel Shams and find the entry of this 7km long trail named the Balcony Walk. It is a 7km trail that leads to an abandoned village this trail is just incredible and one of the most challenging we had the chance to ride. Whatsmore the view is just breathtaking and is considered the Arabic Grand Canyon. Little natural step up and Eliott and the lighting does the rest Shout out to these two Valentin Aka Popi and Antoine for following us and making us look good in any situation
No mistakes allowed! But so beautiful!
In 7 days we have seen so much from huge mountains, wadi, desert it felt like a month and 24 hours at the same time when you lost track of times and just enjoy the moment with your friends and know you are lucky to be there. Not even a single issue with the Attack HPL you don't want a tire to blow when you are on an exposed trail with a cliff or 1000m drop that's for sure. The only way to truly enjoy Oman is the camping we loved every moment of it and how good is it to sleep in the desert without any signal or wifi.
Omani people are just the kindest and they are a huge part of this amazing trip thanks again to all the people that helped us along the way on this trip.
